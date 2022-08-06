Skip to main content
Clemson’s Bryan Bresee is Healthy, Glad to Be Back on Practice Field

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson’s Bryan Bresee is Healthy, Glad to Be Back on Practice Field

Defensive tackle returns to full practice for the first time in 11 months

CLEMSON, S.C. — Friday was not just the first day of fall practice for Clemson’s Bryan Bresee. It was his first day back on the practice fields since he tore his ACL in his left knee almost 11 months ago.

“It was really exciting to be back out there with the guys, again and just doing what I love,” the defensive tackle said following practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Bresee injured his left knee at NC State in Week 4 of the season. He missed the rest of the season and, due to another surgery on his shoulder, he sat out all of spring practice, too.

Prior to Friday, the junior had not participated in a full practice since last September.

“It was real hard. Last season, getting injured, and not being able to do that and having to watch from afar, I am just so happy to be back and working with everybody,” Bresee said.

Clemson’s All-American candidate confirmed he is fully back and is participating in every drill.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Wes Goodwin

Clemson's First Day of Fall Practice: Defensive Observations

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Clemson Football team opened fall practice Friday on the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

14 hours ago
DJ Uiagalelei
Play

Clemson's First Day of Fall Practice: Offensive Observations

Offensive observations from Clemson's first day of fall practice.

14 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Play

Swinney: 2022 Clemson Tigers Have Intangibles to Win at Highest Level

15 hours ago

“That was my first serious injury, ever,” Bresee said. “So, just realizing how lucky I am to be out here and being able to work with these guys and all of these great people. I am just enjoying every moment now. You never know when it is going to be done, so I am just enjoying every moment with everybody.”

Bresee got hurt while trying to chase down NC State quarterback Devin Leary in the third quarter of the Tigers’ double-overtime loss on September 25, 2021.

“Right when I felt my knee buckle a little bit, I felt the pop in my knee,” he said. “It was not that I was in pain, it just felt really weird. So, I kind of knew, right when that happened, that it was kinda not the best thing.”

Because it was the first serious injury of his football career, processing it all was tough for Bresee. He said his roommates were supportive and everyone at Clemson checked in on him constantly. They all helped him get through the tough times.

“My family was a big part of that, checking on me daily,” Bresee said. “I was still included in everything and that really helped.”

Bresee said he has felt 100 percent healthy since the start of Summer 1 in late May. He reports that he has no pain in his knee or shoulder.

“I went through Summer 1 and Summer 2, all of it,” he said. “Whenever you put pads on, it is a different shape than running. So, I got a little work to do, but I will be back (to full speed) soon enough.”  

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Wes Goodwin
Football

Clemson's First Day of Fall Practice: Defensive Observations

By Will Vandervort14 hours ago
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Clemson's First Day of Fall Practice: Offensive Observations

By JP Priester14 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Football

Swinney: 2022 Clemson Tigers Have Intangibles to Win at Highest Level

By Brad Senkiw15 hours ago
USATSI_18752052_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Fuel Excitement Around Jacksonville Jaguars

By Brad Senkiw22 hours ago
USATSI_17811172_168387971_lowres
Football

Five Clemson Storylines Heading into Fall Camp

By Brad SenkiwAug 5, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Uiagalelei, Thomas Highlight Clemson's Weigh-in Day

By Will VandervortAug 4, 2022 7:53 PM EDT
USATSI_18024204_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Offense: Breakout Candidates for 2022

By Brad SenkiwAug 4, 2022 5:09 PM EDT
Chris Vizzina at Elite 11
Recruiting

Where Does Clemson's 2023 Recruiting Class Currently Rank?

By JP PriesterAug 4, 2022 12:00 PM EDT