Clemson’s Bryan Bresee is Healthy, Glad to Be Back on Practice Field

CLEMSON, S.C. — Friday was not just the first day of fall practice for Clemson’s Bryan Bresee. It was his first day back on the practice fields since he tore his ACL in his left knee almost 11 months ago.

“It was really exciting to be back out there with the guys, again and just doing what I love,” the defensive tackle said following practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Bresee injured his left knee at NC State in Week 4 of the season. He missed the rest of the season and, due to another surgery on his shoulder, he sat out all of spring practice, too.

Prior to Friday, the junior had not participated in a full practice since last September.

“It was real hard. Last season, getting injured, and not being able to do that and having to watch from afar, I am just so happy to be back and working with everybody,” Bresee said.

Clemson’s All-American candidate confirmed he is fully back and is participating in every drill.

“That was my first serious injury, ever,” Bresee said. “So, just realizing how lucky I am to be out here and being able to work with these guys and all of these great people. I am just enjoying every moment now. You never know when it is going to be done, so I am just enjoying every moment with everybody.”

Bresee got hurt while trying to chase down NC State quarterback Devin Leary in the third quarter of the Tigers’ double-overtime loss on September 25, 2021.

“Right when I felt my knee buckle a little bit, I felt the pop in my knee,” he said. “It was not that I was in pain, it just felt really weird. So, I kind of knew, right when that happened, that it was kinda not the best thing.”

Because it was the first serious injury of his football career, processing it all was tough for Bresee. He said his roommates were supportive and everyone at Clemson checked in on him constantly. They all helped him get through the tough times.

“My family was a big part of that, checking on me daily,” Bresee said. “I was still included in everything and that really helped.”

Bresee said he has felt 100 percent healthy since the start of Summer 1 in late May. He reports that he has no pain in his knee or shoulder.

“I went through Summer 1 and Summer 2, all of it,” he said. “Whenever you put pads on, it is a different shape than running. So, I got a little work to do, but I will be back (to full speed) soon enough.”