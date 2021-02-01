FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Clemson's Dabo Swinney Takes in USMNT Rout

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was in attendance of the U.S. men's national team to watch Tanner Tessmann and the Americans rout Trinidad & Tobago 7-0 on Sunday.
The U.S. men's national soccer team won by a touchdown Sunday night...with Dabo Swinney in the stadium.

Coincidence? Maybe so, but the Clemson head coach, who was on hand with wife Kathleen Swinney, was Orlando to see godson and former commit Tanner Tessmann play in the Americans' 7-0 rout of Trinidad & Tobago. 

The Swinney's were having a blast watching the men's team score take a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the international friendly. They got to see Tessmann take one shot on a U.S. team that was mixed with veterans and young players to get a good look at how the Olympic team could look like in the first match of 2021. 

Tessmann was once set to play both football and soccer for the Tigers, but the talented 19-year-old couldn't turn down the opportunity to play professional soccer FC Dallas. 

“It’s pretty special. He’s been working since he was in diapers to be a pro and the culture of soccer is a little different from a lot of these other sports," Swinney said about Tessmann last March. "Very few people get the opportunity to go be a pro right out of school.”

P.J. Tessmann, Tanner's father, runs the Swinneys' All-In Foundation. 

