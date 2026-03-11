USMNT Announces Training Base for 2026 World Cup After Change of Plan

The U.S. men’s national team will based in Irvine, Calif. for training during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday.

The original plan was to base the team at the University of California, reports The Athletic. But the university could not reach an agreement with FIFA.

The squad will now practice at the 24-field Great Park Sports Complex, an hour’s drive southeast of Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, Calif., where they will play two of their group stage matches.

The U.S., competing in Group D, will first face Paraguay on June 12 in the Inglewood, Calif. stadium, before traveling to Seattle Stadium to compete against Australia on June 19. The team returns to Los Angeles Stadium for its final group stage match on June 25 against the winner of the UEFA Playoff C.

What is Great Park Sports Complex?

The location includes six natural grass fields. | Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Great Park Sports Complex, in addition to 24 fields including six with natural grass, has a roughly 5,000-seat soccer stadium that is home to the USL Championship side Orange County SC.

Although the complex is part of a larger public park, the USMNT’s training sessions will not be open to the public.

The team will stay at a hotel less than 10 minutes away that features a two-story fitness center, outdoor pool and meeting rooms for film sessions.

The training base is also conveniently located 15 minutes from John Wayne Airport for the team’s flight to Seattle. If the U.S. wins Group D, they stay on the West Coast to play the round of 32 in Santa Clara, Calif. If they finish second, they will head to Arlington, Tx., requiring a flight out of LAX, which is less than an hour away.

