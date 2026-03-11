Iran Rules Out 2026 World Cup Participation Despite President Trump Invitation

Iran’s minister of sport Ahmad Donyamali has ruled out the nation’s soccer team competing at this summer’s men’s World Cup while the tournament is co-hosted by the United States.

The U.S. military have launched multiple air strikes on Iran since the end of February, one of which killed leader Ayatollah ‌Ali Khamenei.

“Considering that this corrupt regime ⁠has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we ​participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali said on state TV, as quoted by Reuters.

“Our children are not safe and, ​fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist. Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they ‌have ⁠forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence.”

Iran secured a spot at the World Cup finals after finishing top of its Asian qualifying group. The side led by Amir Ghalenoei was drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, while its group stage fixtures were set to be held across California and Seattle.

This news comes a matter of hours after FIFA president Gianni Infantino preached the exact opposite message.

Gianni Infantino: Trump Would Welcome Iran at World Cup

Donald Trump (left) was the first recipient of the FIFA Peace Prize drawn up by Gianni Infantino. | Mandel NGAN/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

In an Instagram post in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Infantino claimed that a private discussion with U.S. president Donald Trump saw him reiterate that “the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.”

Trump had publicly commented on the situation a few days earlier, saying: “I really don’t care. I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes.”

Infantino offered a different viewpoint on social media: “This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

“We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World.”

