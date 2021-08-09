From Big Cinco to Little Cinco, Uiagalelei Has Now Been There, Done That

Ahead of the first practice of fall camp, head coach Dabo Swinney said D.J. Uiagalelei is more than ready to assume the role of Clemson's starting quarterback.

D.J. Uiagalelei patiently waited a year for the opportunity to become the starting quarterback of the Clemson Tigers.

There have never been any questions regarding how talented Uiagalelei is. He was arguably the top quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class and many have long considered big-armed, west coast kid a can't miss prospect.

He spent his freshman season watching, listening, and learning from Trevor Lawrence, while also gaining valuable experience, starting two games in his first collegiate season.

Before the Tigers took the field for the first practice of fall camp, head coach Dabo Swinney noted how much of a difference having that season under his belt has made for Uiagalelei.

"This time last year he had not had a camp yet," Swinney said. "He had not been a part of the game week and how we prepare for a game week, you know, all that stuff. He's, been there done that now."

After going through the spring as atop the depth chart, Uiagalelei is entering fall camp with a completely different mindset.

"He's just mentally in a different place and he was way ahead last year for a typical freshman," Swinney said. "His whole mindset is different, you know. His maturity, his leadership role, all those things. I've seen him assert himself a lot better."

Uiagalelei came into camp at 247 pounds after coming in at over 250 last year. It was enough of a weight loss for Swinney to jokingly suggest changing his quarterback's nickname. However, while he may be a little lighter, Swinney noted that Uiagalelei is now stronger entering his second season in the program.

"He's stronger, he's in great shape," Swinney said. "I was messing with (Thursday), I called him Little Cinco. I told him if he was anywhere in the fours, he'd be Little Cinco until gets back in the fives. Then it goes back to Big Cinco."

Uiagalelei has always had that quiet confidence about him. To date, no moment has appeared too big for the 6-foot-5 quarterback from California. Not even making his first career start on the road in South Bend against Notre Dame.

When asked if he was worried about his new quarterback putting too much pressure on himself, Swinney was emphatic that he doesn't foresee that being an issue with Uiagalelei. That it's just not something that is part of his new starting quarterback's mental makeup.

"He's a very confident kid, has been a long time," Swinney said. "He's been in the spotlight for a long time. The big stage in high school football, TV, expectations, I mean he's been there. Shoot, I also have some confidence in what I saw at Notre Dame last year. He's not really an overwhelmed type of a kid. He may be, but you don't see it. I don't worry about him, I think it just comes with who he is."

