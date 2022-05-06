Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei Needs to Prove he is a First-round pick

CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei has all the tools to be a first-round draft pick.

He has a cannon for an arm. He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 240 pounds. He has good leadership skills. He is strong. He will play hurt.

These are the reasons why some believe the Clemson quarterback could be a first-round pick.

There is no doubt Uiagalelei has the potential of being a first-round selection. But potential and actually being one are two different things. He has a lot of work to do in order to get there and Uiagalelei agrees.

The 2021 season was not the one Uiagalelei expected, either.

He completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,246 yards. He had just nine touchdown passes to 10 interceptions. It did not help the then sophomore suffered from an injured knee and index finger on his throwing hand in the second half of the season.

“It definitely was the most difficult year of my career,” Uiagalelei said this past spring. “Just all the different stuff and going through it. All the adversity, coming out with not what you planned for the season. Going 2-2. I had never been 2-2 in my life before in the regular season. It was stuff like that.

“But you know, it was a blessing in disguise, and I am thankful for it.”

The adversity, which consisted of an injured knee and index finger on his throwing hand, allowed Uiagalelei to reevaluate everything he was doing on and off the field. While rehabilitating his knee, he has also changed his diet, dropping from 260 pounds at the end of last season, to 240 pounds before the start of spring practice.

The junior has also worked on his footwork, pocket presence and other things that he felt like contributed to his average play season.

“I am a fighter. I have faced adversity my whole life,” Uiagalelei said. “It is something, where it is not going to bother me. You take it on the chin and take it head up. I am going to keep learning from it and growing from it and continue to keep fighting.”

Uiagalelei is ready to go prove to everyone that last year was a fluke.

If he does prove it, then the Tigers will likely win another ACC Championship and will likely be in the College Football Playoff. If those things happen, it means all the hard work, practice and good nutrition paid off.

And if all that happens, then there is a good chance Uiagalelei could turn into a first-round pick. But first, he has to go prove it.

Oddsmakers like his chances to have a bounce-back junior season. Uiagalelei is in the top-4 Heisman candidates for 2022, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (+200), reigning Heisman winner and Alabama QB Bryce Young (+400), QB Caleb Williams (+1200) are ahead of Uiagalelei (+3000).