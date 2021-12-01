Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Clemson's Leading Rushers Shipley, Pace Get Along Quite Well in Backfield

    Clemson's running back duo Will Shipley and Kobe Pace combined for 489 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the final two regular-season games.
    Author:

    Last week, Clemson freshman Will Shipley said there was "jealousy" in the Tigers' running back room early in the season

    With a lot of bodies, some older than others, there was a certain "hierarchy" that was expected, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said, after Travis Etienne left, and it took some time for new running backs coach C.J. Spiller to get his room in order. 

    But watching last Saturday's 30-0 victory over rival South Carolina, the No. 17 Tigers had about as healthy, both physically and emotionally, a running back position as it could be at this point in the season as they rushed for 265 yards. 

    That's because Shipley and sophomore Kobe Pace have formed a complimentary, two-headed monster in the backfield. 

    "Every drive, every time I come off the field he's giving me tips," Shipley said. "I'm telling him what I'm seeing when he's in. We just bounce off one another. It's a great relationship and it's getting better and better throughout the whole season." 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17247866_168387971_lowres

    Clemson's Leading Rushers Shipley, Pace Get Along Quite Well in Backfield

    Clemson's running back duo Will Shipley and Kobe Pace combined for 489 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the final two regular-season games.

    USATSI_17127289

    Tigers Fall to Rutgers in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

    The Clemson Tigers could not overcome a slow first half and foul trouble by it’s star player, as they dropped the contest to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

    D6E07D94-7BDA-42FC-BBCA-EAD0DC7BAA48

    Former Tigers’ Wide Receivers See Big Games, Kearse Tallies 11 Tackles

    A look at some of the Clemson standouts that flashed good performances in the NFL during week 12.

    Shipley rushed for 128 yards and 6.7 per carry while Pace added 58 yards and 8.3 per rush. They each had two rushing touchdowns in a game that was never in doubt. What also wasn't questioned was the chemistry these two rushers, along with freshman Phil Mafah, share.

    "I love Kobe. I love to see his success," Shipley said. "To put up eight yards a carry is huge. It makes it a lot easier on me to produce. It kind of takes some of the weight off. It's great." 

    This duo has coexisted well since both got healthy and running backs Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes transferred out of the program. Shipley leads the team with 678 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games. Through 10 contests, Pace is right behind him with 590 yards and six touchdowns. 

    They combined for 489 yards and six touchdowns against South Carolina and Wake Forest. But last Saturday marked the first time this season that the Tigers showcased both of them in the backfield at the same time. 

    The two-back look took South Carolina by surprise, and the Gamecocks struggled to adjust. 

    "It was very successful," Shipley said. "It's hard to game plan for that. I think going forward we'll build off of that." 

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17247866_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson's Leading Rushers Shipley, Pace Get Along Quite Well in Backfield

    24 seconds ago
    USATSI_17127289
    Men's Basketball

    Tigers Fall to Rutgers in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

    7 hours ago
    D6E07D94-7BDA-42FC-BBCA-EAD0DC7BAA48
    Tigers in the NFL

    Former Tigers’ Wide Receivers See Big Games, Kearse Tallies 11 Tackles

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17245339_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Places 10 Tigers on All-ACC List

    21 hours ago
    Ken Ruinard USA Today Network
    Football

    Andrew Booth Jr. Turns In Stellar Performance Against Rival Gamecocks

    21 hours ago
    IMG_5019
    Football

    Clemson Tiger: Portal Tracker

    Nov 29, 2021
    USATSI_17248205_168387971_lowres
    Recruiting

    With No ACCCG to Prepare for, Clemson Coaches Will Now Hit Recruiting Trail

    Nov 29, 2021
    Justyn Ross vs Georgia in Charlotte, NC
    Football

    Clemson's Justyn Ross, FSU's McKenzie Milton Named ACC's Piccolo Award Winners

    Nov 29, 2021