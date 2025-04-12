All Clemson

Clemson's Star Quarterback Fluctuates in Multiple Preseason Position Rankings

's The Clemson Tigers' star quarterback has received some interesting rankings lately, but where does he really fall?

Maria Aldrich

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) enters the field outside of the Poe Indoor Facility during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 24, 2025.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) enters the field outside of the Poe Indoor Facility during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 24, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Clemson Tigers have been producing some promising offensive results ahead of their upcoming campaign.

Landing new players such as wide receiver Tristan Smith bolsters the Tigers offense that was already expected to be one of the best units in the country, especially because they have star quarterback Cade Klubnik in the mix.

Many people doubted his ability on the field after his subpar sophomore season, but he turned that into fuel which allowed him to put together a strong junior year.

Recently, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports named Klubnik as the No. 1 quarterback in college football for the upcoming 2025 season.

"I was a certified Cade Klubnik skeptic (colloquially known as a hater) heading into 2024, and the first game of the season against Georgia did little to sway me," wrote Fornelli. "But then a funny thing happened: the schedule got much easier, and Klubnik performed much better."

"When I look around, there is no QB who matches Klubnik's combination of experience, talent, production and situation," he continued. "Clemson won the ACC last season and likely to do so again in 2025. Should that happen, Klubnik's name will be in the Heisman conversation all year."

On CBS' list, Drew Allar from the Penn State Nittany Lions came in at No. 2 behind Klubnik. At No. 3 is the Texas Longhorns' quarterback Arch Manning.

Despite the encouraging words from Fornelli, Klubnik's name continues to circulate around in an ongoing debate — is he the best QB around?

Well, according to an On3 Sports analyst Ari Wasserman's Top 10 QB list (subscription required) as of Thursday, Klubnik is ranked at No. 5 in his rankings.

Not only did Wasserman put Klubnik at No. 5, but so did Bud Elliot of 247Sports.

His vastly different rankings raises some questions, understandably so.

Initially, Klubnik's collegiate performance was a bit underwhelming, but he really kicked it into gear as his career progressed.

Skeptics remained uncertain, but following his 2024-25 season, their doubts should have been laid to rest.

While Klubnik's rankings have been sporadic, his ability at this point can't be denied.

His performance in the upcoming season will be telling, but thing are looking promising.

