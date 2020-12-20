Swinney: Would be a 'Crying Shame' if Heisman Trophy doesn't go to Clemson's Trevor Lawrence

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave Trevor Lawrence, the ACC Championship Game MVP, another huge ringing endorsement following Lawrence's stellar performance against Notre Dame on Saturday.

Swinney gave the ACC Championship Game MVP another huge ringing endorsement following Lawrence's stellar performance against Notre Dame on Saturday after winning the sixth consecutive conference title.

"It would be a crying shame if the Heisman Trophy doesn't attach its name to Trevor Lawrence," Swinney said. "That's what I've got to say about that guy."

Swinney said he knows the award typically goes to the player with the best stats, and Lawrence didn't finish with that, but he did give the voters something to think about with his 322 yards passing, 90 yards rushing and three total touchdowns in his only game against Notre Dame.

"I know that's become a stat award, but if you watch college football and you don't know this guy's the best player in college football, I don't know what you're looking at," Swinney said.

The Irish beat Clemson 47-40 on Nov. 7 without Lawrence, who was out because of COVID-19 protocol. However, he was a true difference-maker against the Irish in Charlotte, and now voters will decide between Lawrence, Alabama's Mac Jones and Florida's Kyle Trask.