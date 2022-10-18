Clemson's Will Shipley Relishes Being a Game-Changer

Will Shipley has been itching to break off a big play on a kick return, and the Clemson all-purpose back finally got the right opportunity at Florida State last week.

Shipley returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter 69 yards to set up a Tiger touchdown on the first play of the ensuing possession.

"That's awesome just to see how much work we've put in," Shipley said. "Haven't gotten many opportunities for that to be one and for it to be a huge play and for us to score the very next play, it's a great start to the half and the momentum we needed. To be able to do that on special teams is huge."

It was just the fourth kick return of the season for Shipley as opponents have primarily stayed away from him on special teams.

"Anytime I get to return a kick I think there's a chance that it can be an explosive play so anytime I can get that opportunity I want it," Shipley said. "As you've kind of seen, teams have deferred from kicking to me, Wake Forest, Boston College a little bit in there. So I don't know if teams will keep doing that or giving me opportunities but you know any chance I get the ball in my hands I'm going to be happy."

It wasn't Shipley's only impact in the 34-28 win at FSU. He also rushed 20 times for 121 yards and led the team in catches with six for 48 yards.

The talented running back has gone over 100 rushing yards in three games this season and has totaled 567 rushing yards with an average of 5.9 per carry. Shipley has scored eight touchdowns and has added 136 receiving yards on 16 catches.

He's one of the big-play threats on an improved offense from last year, and Shipley welcomes the responsibility of being a game-changer for the Tigers.

Scroll to Continue Swinney’s Faith Has Carried Him In the midst of a season where his Tigers are in the hunt for not only another ACC Championship, College Football Playoff berth and possible national Title, Swinney took the time to share how he has handled the ups and downs: through his faith. Oct 18, 2022 12:36 PM EDT Eason Challenges Clemson’s Run Defense to Show More Heart Nick Eason says he is not Jesus or the Wizard of Oz. He cannot make one of his defensive linemen become a great player. At some point, its up to the individual to decide – does he want to be good, or does he want to be great? Oct 18, 2022 7:11 AM EDT Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Loves Running, Hates Sliding DJ Uiagalelei feels like sliding puts him more at risk for injury. Plus, he addresses where he's at in terms of his future at Clemson. Oct 17, 2022 2:35 PM EDT

"I feel like that's just one of the qualities that I have, that God has gifted me with is just the ability to want to be in that position and that role on and off the field," Shipley said. "So yeah, I think I definitely have that trait for sure."

Shipley will look to keep that going this week when No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 14 Syracuse at noon on Saturday.

Here are some other notes from Shipley's interview session with the media on Tuesday:

Shipley on how the offense is different this season: "You gotta get a really good idea of what your plan is for the week and then that's where your confidence comes from as a whole unit. Yeah, it's crazy the amount of chemistry that we've built as an offense, the way that we communicate as a team now and just throughout practice. It allows us to reach a ceiling that we weren't able to last year and really just maximize our potential."

"You gotta get a really good idea of what your plan is for the week and then that's where your confidence comes from as a whole unit. Yeah, it's crazy the amount of chemistry that we've built as an offense, the way that we communicate as a team now and just throughout practice. It allows us to reach a ceiling that we weren't able to last year and really just maximize our potential." Shipley on Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, who ranks second in the ACC in rushing yards: "He's an absolute stud. A lot of respect for that guy. I'm excited to compete against him on Saturday but you know there's definitely the competitor in me in there that kind of wants to edge him out. That's what it comes down to."

"He's an absolute stud. A lot of respect for that guy. I'm excited to compete against him on Saturday but you know there's definitely the competitor in me in there that kind of wants to edge him out. That's what it comes down to." Shipley on being back at Memorial Stadium: "It's a relief. I feel like we've been on the road for a lot of important games this year. To be 4-0 on the road is a huge deal for us and to carry that on and come back to the Valley...it's going to be such a great experience. We're going for the ACC (home winning streak) record (of 38 games) There's a lot of things that go into it."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/