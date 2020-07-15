Dabo Swinney's success at Clemson is centered around his staff.

From Chad Morris a decade ago to Brent Venables to promoting Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott, Swinney has hit home run after home run when it comes to coaching hires. He's made sure to bring in men of high character who know more than just how to teach ball. He expects them to teach life.

Enter Todd Bates, an off-the-radar defensive line coach hire back in 2017 who has lived up to what Swinney wants in every way. Bates has dominated the recruiting trail, coached up some of the best defensive linemen in Clemson history and used his unique style to mold young men.

"He’s a great fit for our staff," Swinney said in 2017. "He’s great as a recruiter. He can coach the whole front, and he’s had excellent performance where he’s been.”

Bates' resume

Clemson's defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator began his college football career like Swinney: at Alabama. Bates played defensive end for the Crimson Tide from 2001-2004. He was a part of the 2002 Alabama team that went 10-3 and finished No. 11 in the country.

After college, Bates spent two seasons in the NFL playing for the Tennessee Titans. After his playing days ended, he spent five years coaching high school football before getting his first collegiate coaching job at Idaho State in 2011.

After two seasons there, he moved on to East Central Junior College in Mississippi for a season before joining the staff at Jacksonville State, where Swinney found him.

Bates helped JSU go 33-6 in his three seasons coaching defensive line. He made an impression on Swinney while working at Clemson's summer camps for a few years.

“I remember one of the camp days, (former DL) Coach (Dan) Brooks came to me and said, ‘Todd Bates is the best coach we have out here,’" Swinney said. I have been following his career closely.”

Closely enough for Swinney to offer him a full-time position on staff when Brooks and Marion Hobby left the staff after the 2016 national title-winning season. Bates immediately inherited a defensive front made up of future NFL draft picks Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant. Not only did the first three go on to be first-round picks, but they also left Clemson two seasons later as one of the best defensive lines college football has ever seen and with another national championship.

All four players earned All-American and All-ACC honors during their time under Bates, who helped mold that group as the only D-line coach at the time. He later took on just the defensive tackles after Swinney hired Lemanski Hall to coach D-ends when the NCAA allowed a 10th coach on staff in 2018.

In 2019, Bates was given Brandon Streeter's title of recruiting coordinator after Streeter, the QB coach, was assigned the passing game coordinator role when Scott left to become the head coach at USF.

Bates' intangibles

Bates is an excellent tactician and someone players have raved about learning from over the last three seasons, but there's much more to his coaching style off the field.

Bates has his own website, toddbates.org, to promote his passion of poetry, something he's been writing for many years and has grown in popularity.

"Since ending my football career, writing and coaching has become a major part of my life," Bates writes on his site. "God has blessed me with a creative gift to help motivate and inspire people through words. I have had several poems published and you can see many of them under the 'Creative Zone' tab on this website or check out the 'Poem of the Month.'"

He believes greatly in molding his players into better men, a philosophy that mirrors what Swinney implemented when he took over in 2008. Bates builds relationships and believes when a player comes to Clemson, it's like adding a member to the family.

He relates well with recruits and their families because of this.

Bates' job duties

This season, Bates once again is coaching up a talented and veteran group. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis shined in his first season, earning second-team All-ACC and all-freshman honors after recording 51 tackles.

Bates also brings back senior Nyles Pinckney and junior Jordan Williams. He's also tasked with developing Clemson's deep freshmen and sophomore classes. Expect to hear more about Etinosa Rueben, Darnell Jefferies and Ruke Orhorhoro, who have been on campus a while now.

The freshmen are loaded with talent. Bryan Bresee was the top defensive player in the entire 2020 recruiting class nationally and should make an immediate impact under Bates, who helped get the Damascus, Md., native to Clemson. DeMonte Capehart is another true freshman who was highly regarded.

Bates will also look to continue his recruiting success. He made a splash in the recruiting world when he landed Clemson receiver Justyn Ross out of Bates' home state. He did the same with freshman receiver E.J. Williams, who's from the same high school as Ross.

Bates was named Rivals' Recruiter of the Year for 2019 after helping the Tigers pull in a top-3 recruiting class of 2020. His expanded recruiting role makes him the on-campus liaison for visiting prospects, a very important job.

"He has earned it," Swinney said about Bates' newest title. "It was just an opportunity to promote him and recognize his efforts. He has done a great job coaching the D-line. He will free Streeter up to focus more on the passing game. I am happy for him. It was just a natural fit."