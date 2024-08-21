College Football Analysts Reveals Clemson's Biggest Strength This Season
The Clemson Tigers are going to be challenged throughout the 2024 college football season. There will be a lot of adversity as they are going to face one of the toughest schedules in the nation.
It doesn’t get much tougher than having to play against the No. 1 ranked team, the Georgia Bulldogs, in their opener. That will be a neutral site game, but is only the start of a daunting schedule of opponents.
There are three more ranked teams on the Tigers’ schedule this year, and four more of their opponents received Top 25 votes.
Clemson will begin the season ranked No. 15.
If the Tigers want to hold onto that ranking and participate in the College Football Playoff this year, they will have their work cut out for them. Finding success through the air with their passing game will be imperative to this team winning enough games to be contenders.
If the passing game needs some time to figure this out, at least Clemson will have an elite defensive unit to fall back on.
In the opinion of Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman of PFF, their loaded defense is their biggest strength entering 2024.
“The Tigers should have one of the best defenses in college football next season. Clemson fielded the second-highest-graded defense in the nation last year, trailing only national champion Michigan. The Tigers have many stars returning at all three levels on that side of the ball, as well,” they wrote.
Their defense have set a goal of being the No. 1 ranked unit this upcoming season. It is certainly a lofty goal to have, but one that Dabo Swinney’s group is capable of achieving if they play up to their potential.
Last year, they ranked No. 3 in EPA allowed per play, successful play rate allowed and explosive pass rate allowed. They were No. 6 in yards allowed per play and 24th in explosive run rate allowed.
Two of the standouts who will be leading the charge defensively are defensive tackle Peter Woods and linebacker Barrett Carter. Both were named to multiple preseason award watchlists and are regarded as two of the best defensive players in the nation.
Woods is entering his sophomore year with the Tigers after a promising freshman campaign. Entering his fourth season at Clemson, Carter is in the argument as the best linebacker in college football this season.