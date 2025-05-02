Could Clemson Tigers Defensive Line Stars Dominate Top of 2026 NFL Draft?
Clemson has an enormous talent pool when it comes to their class of potential 2026 NFL draft prospects.
With Cade Klubnik, Peter Woods, T.J. Parker, Avieon Terrell, Antonio Williams, and more, the Tigers have a litany of high-end players to choose from. Over the past few seasons, they have had plenty of first-round picks, and even a few years with multiple. But landing two top-five picks is something that has eluded the team for as long as it has existed.
The 2019 draft was about as close as Clemson got, with Clelin Ferrell going No. 4 overall and Christian Watkins going No. 13 overall. However, if things pan out as some expect, they could finally hit that elusive milestone. Could it be two defensive linemen that finally get it done?
With only six top-five picks ever, landing two in the same draft class is a huge ask, as it would be for any other schools. However, having Peter Woods and T.J. Parker on the roster, both of whom are primed for huge 2025 seasons, could make things interesting.
Parker showed productivity in 2024, and also had some flashes of being an elite talent throughout the year. He finished with 11 sacks, 57 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, a pass deflection, and a conference-leading six forced fumbles, two of which he recovered.
He has rapidly turned into an explosive playmaker for the Tigers, and his power is one of his greatest traits. At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, he most definitely has the size to be a monster at the NFL level as well.
Woods, on the other hand, is a true run game killer who has been one of the best at closing gaps in all of college football. Even playing heavy portions of the 2024 season out of position at edge, he was able to remain productive, with three sacks, 28 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.
His agility and ability to generate raw power at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds are absolutely outstanding, and given the opportunity to return to his natural position, a breakout may be on the horizon.
These two players are considered highly valued entering the season, both in terms of current production as well as projections for the year. If they can continue to build off of strong previous years, it may result in Clemson having multiple top-five picks by the time April rolls around in 2026.