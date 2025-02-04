Clemson Tigers Star Defender Already Considered First-Round Talent
It has been a very busy offseason for the Clemson Tigers with the program expected to have lofty goals this year.
The Tigers were able to have a successful campaign in 2024 after a down season in 2023. This past year, Clemson won 10 games on their way to an ACC title. The conference championship win secured them a spot in the College Football Playoff, where they got some valuable experience against one of the best teams in the country.
As the Tigers head into next season, expectations are going to be high.
The return of Cade Klubnik for his senior year has given Clemson a Heisman candidate heading and one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
While that unit has rightfully received a lot of attention, the defense will arguably be key for the success or failures of the program next year.
In 2024, the Tigers were a bit of a disappointment on that side of the ball, and that resulted in a change this offseason. Wes Goodwin and the program parted ways with Tom Allen from the Penn State Nittany Lions coming in as the new defensive coordinator.
Adding one of the top defensive minds in the country will certainly lift the unit in 2025.
Allen and the Nittany Lions had an excellent defense last season, and the unit helped carry them fairly deep in the CFP.
Now, the new DC will be inheriting a defense that has a good amount of talent.
One player who will be arguably the leader and one of the best on the team is edge rusher T.J. Parker.
Last year, Parker was one of the best ends in the country. The talented star totaled 11 sacks, six forced fumbles and 57 tackles.
Rob Rang of Fox Sports recently released a mock draft that included underclassman who aren’t eligible to be drafted this year. Parker falls into that category after playing just two seasons with Clemson, but he was selected 17th overall in this interesting scenario.
Despite being an underclassman, Parker getting a first-round grade is very impressive.
When looking at the mock draft, there were six underclassmen taken above the talented edge rusher, highlighting some of the impressive young talent that will be eligible to be drafted in the next couple of years.
As Parker heads into his third season with the Tigers, he will likely be one of the best defensive players in the country.
With a great defender and a star quarterback, it’s easy to see why expectations are high for Clemson.