Could Clemson's Linebackers be Dabo Swinney's Breakout Group of 2022?

Dabo Swinney has yet to name his "it" position of 2022, but with the way he's talking about Clemson's latest corps of linebackers, there's a chance that's the spot that the head coach might go with as his breakout group this fall.

"I think the keyword for our linebackers this year, I think we're going to be incredibly fast and athletic, and probably dynamic," Swinney said Wednesday. "Dynamic is probably the word for the group that we have. That's a really good group."

Swinney says there are six scholarship linebackers who will get a lot of the work in spring practice, which began Wednesday: Trenton Simpson, Keith Maguire, Barrett Carter, LaVonta Bentley, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Sergio Allen.

Three freshmen - T.J. Dudley, Wade Woodaz and Kobe McCloud - will join the fold this summer.

But it's an important spring for the Tiger linebackers, who are now being coached by new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin instead of Brent Venables. Stalwarts James Skalski and Baylon Spector have moved on, leaving two starting positions open at middle and weakside linebacker. One of those roles will be filled by a familiar name as Simpson is moving from the SAM/nickel LB spot into Spector's old position.

"We're going to move Trenton inside so he's going to move to WILL," Swinney said. "I think that's the move for him, for his future. Eventually, he'll be able to play some MIKE, too. But we're really going to lock him into that WILL position."

Simpson is coming off a huge 2021 season in which he finished second on the team with six sacks and 12 tackles for a loss and third with 64 tackles. He's a natural at the inside position and is primed for a huge season playing around the line of scrimmage.

As for replacing Skalski, who played in 59 games during his Clemson career, the Tigers have two players to help fill the void. LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire both saw action when Skalski was out with injuries, and they'll compete for the middle linebacker spot while also being able to shift to WILL.

The SAM/nickel role left behind by Simpson's move will go to Carter, a promising rising sophomore who was a five-star prospect and one of the prize recruits from the 2021 class.

"Barrett is a very unique player," Swinney said. "He could go play safety for us. He really has that type of athleticism."

Swinney added that Allen is working his way back at some point this spring after suffering an injury late last season. And then there's Trotter, who Swinney said is as good as any linebacker he's recruited to Clemson.

"He is a true, bonafide dude," Swinney said. "It's a fun group. It'll be fun to watch this spring and I think (linebacker) is very bright right now and bright for the future."

