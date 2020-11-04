Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was optimistic he'd be getting two key defensive starters back for the No. 1 Tigers' trip to No. 4 Notre Dame this week.

That won't be the case. Swinney announced Wednesday night that defensive tackle Tyler Davis (ankle) and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (hamstring) will not travel to South Bend for Saturday's massive ACC showdown at 7:30 p.m.

"I was hoping that I would feel good today but they're just not quite ready," Swinney said. "Unfortunately, you can only take a certain amount of guys up there. They're just not quite ready to go. The good news is we've got an open date next week. And I fully expect both of them, ready to roll against Florida State."

Davis is an integral part of the defensive front. His ability to clog running lanes and command double teams opens up plays for others, but this will be his third consecutive missed game since rolling his ankle a few weeks ago.

"That's just the way it is," Swinney said. "You're always better with your best players for sure. We all know what Tyler Davis is capable of doing. It's an opportunity for other guys to step up."

Jones injured his hamstring two weeks ago against Syracuse and sat out against Boston College. He mans the important linebacker/safety hybrid role that will be played by true freshman Trenton Simpson on the road against a Notre Dame team that's averaging over 233 yards per game.

Clemson is already without James Skalski, who had a procedure on his groin last week. He's expected to miss multiple games.

Swinney said receiver Frank Ladson Jr. (hip pointer) had a good week at practice, so the outside threat should be able to play after missing last week. Receiver Joseph Ngata has also been able to practice, which Swinney hopes will result in more playing time.

True freshman D.J. Uiagalelei needs all the help he can get. The young quarterback is filling in for Trevor Lawrence, who's out with COVID-19 issues for the second consecutive week but will travel with the team.