Clemson Lands First Non-Quarterback Transfer Portal Commitment Under Dabo Swinney
Dabo Swinney is changing his ways and adapting to the new college football landscape.
Swinney had long been opposed to utilizing the transfer portal since it was created back in 2018, resisting the urge to bolster Clemson's roster with incoming talent from other collegiate programs. That changed Monday after the Tigers locked down their first-ever non-quarterback transfer portal commitment.
Former Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Tristan Smith announced Monday that he'd be joining Clemson via the portal, a big addition for the Tigers and Swinney.
Since 2021, Clemson has seen 43 players exit the program via the transfer portal. During that same span, just two players joined the Tigers via the portal––quarterbacks Hunter Johnson and Paul Tyson, neither of whom played any meaningful snaps for the university.
Smith, a junior, recorded 76 receptions for 934 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. He also scored a rushing touchdown on his lone carry out of the backfield. He'll be a valuable weapon for Cade Klubnik should the Clemson quarterback return for a third season with the program.