Dabo Swinney Criticizes This Clemson Running Back in Virginia Tech Loss: 'He really hurt us'

In Clemson’s loss to Virginia Tech last Saturday night, there was a key offensive piece that head coach Dabo Swinney wanted to see more from a key offensive piece for the rest of the season.

That player is also the Tigers' current touchdown leader this season: sophomore running back Gideon Davidson.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Swinney was frustrated with his starter’s game awareness as the game went on. Although he had 14 carries for 62 yards, some of the choices he made set the Tigers back over the course of the game.

“He really hurt us. I mean, the first 3rd-and-1, he actually got it, but it should’ve been a 20-yard gain. If he beats the safety, he might score,” Swinney said. “He’s kind of feast or famine, and that’s where he has to grow up.”

A similar situation happened on another 3rd-and-1 on Clemson’s final drive of the first half, one that would’ve made a big difference with points on the board. However, Davidson cut back right instead of the open lane, meeting a few Hokie defenders to sputter out the drive and force a punt.

Swinney believed that in the game, the sophomore wasn’t “disciplined with the process.”

“He’s just not doing what he’s supposed to do. He’s not on his tracks,” he said. “We run an inside zone to the left, and he’s cutting back to the right to unblocked guys.”

By the third quarter, Clemson was using more designed quarterback runs, which eventually got Tait Reynolds in the end zone on one of the drives. However, that would be the Tigers’ only touchdown of the game. After Davidson sat for extra time in the second half, Jarvis Green was another name who got more touches.

The missed chances also ticked off Clemson’s running back coach, C.J. Spiller.

“That’s why we sat him some in the second half, I mean, C.J. was really frustrated,” Swinney said. “He gave us two sacks, very simple, easy reads. Easy. . .both of those should’ve been picked up.”

However, that won’t take away from what Davidson has been able to do for the team as a whole so far this season, though. His sophomore season has had plenty of be delighted about, despite the poor performance against Virginia Tech.

The Lynchburg, Virginia, native has 492 yards and five total touchdowns on the year, scoring one in each of the previous four games before being unable to find it last weekend. Swinney knows the potential that Davidson brings to the backfield as well.

He just wants to see the things that he brings on the practice field, as well as the discipline that could make him a player who plays on Sundays moving forward in years to come.

“We know he’s our best player,” Swinney said. “He’s incredibly explosive, but he’s very feast or famine when it comes to doing his job. If he’s going to become the best version of himself, he has to do what he’s coached to do.”

“Gid’s going to be a great, great player,” he said. “But, he’s still a young guy that’s developing.”

Davidson and the Tigers will be back in action on Saturday night, facing the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium.