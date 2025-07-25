Dabo Swinney Discusses His Clemson Tigers Joining Elite Company
Dabo Swinney took over as Clemson Tigers head coach in 2009 and immediately posted a 9-5 record. The following season, the Tigers went 6-7, including a loss in the Meineke Car Care Bowl.
The Tigers have won at least nine games every season since, and they've won at least 10 every year but 2023.
The narrative that Clemson has taken a step back on the national scale comes on the heels of winning 50 games in the last five seasons. Swinney is proud of the expectations his team has garnered in his tenure.
"Well, I think we've earned that through consistency," Swinney said a ACC Media Days this week. "We did something last year that only four teams in 160 years of college football have done. Nebraska did it with Coach Osborne. Coach Bowden at Florida State, Coach Saban at Alabama, and now Clemson. 14 straight nine-plus win seasons, 13 of those ten-plus win seasons. We've earned that through consistency."
The other thing Clemson and Swinney share with those other programs is multiple national championships. To reach the top of the mountain and maintain longevity at one school, there can't be wild swings of success and failure.
"That's really for us what it's always been about, just being incredibly consistent," said Swinney. "We're not perfect, but we're incredibly consistent. That's because we're purpose-driven and we're relationship-driven.
"I think our program reflects that purpose in everything, in every aspect. We've got the highest graduation rate in America. 13 out of the last 14 years, we've been top 10 academically. We're the only school in America 14 years in a row, top 25 in football and academics. We're a place that really values education."
It becomes an easy recruiting pitch for Swinney when he's trying to reel in players. Do you want to win? Do you want to graduate? Do you want a shot at the NFL? Do you want to find a home, instead of just the next place to suit up?
Clemson has been all of those things under Swinney.
"It's a holistic approach, and we've won, as well. In the craziest probably three years of college football, not only are we tops in the country in graduation, we're top in the country in retention. Fewest players leaving your program.
"So we're purpose-driven, we're relationship-driven, and we've created a ton of consistency. Not just in winning, but we've been incredibly consistent with how we've won, and that's by fulfilling the purpose that drives our program and drives the habits within our program every day."
The Clemson Tigers last raised the biggest trophy in 2018 after a convincing 44-16 win over Alabama. They have arguably their best team since then and are one of the favorites going into the 2025 season.
It takes talent, experience, and a little luck to win a national championship. The Tigers may have all three of those this year, but one thing's for sure: you can count on them being in the hunt again next year, and the year after, and...