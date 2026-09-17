Dabo Swinney Explains How Gordon Sellars Separated Himself in Clemson's WR Room

While Clemson boasts a star wide receiver duo of T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr., as well as senior Tyler Brown in the slot, the future remains bright at the position.

Across the 2025 and 2026 signing classes, wide receivers coach Tyler Grishman was able to land six players at the position, including four-star Naeem Burroughs, four-star Gordon Sellars III, four-star Connor Salmin, three-star Juju Preston, three-star Cam Blivens and three-star Keil McGriff.

While Blivens and McGriff were late signings to the 2026 class and will likely redshirt this season, the others have been a topic of interest.

Based on the depth chart over the past two weeks — and what we've seen on the field — Sellars has been the clear-cut first outside receiver off the bench, with Preston the first man off the bench in the slot.

"Yeah, I mean, it's kind of him and Juju, honestly, as far as kind of how, depending on what the position, but those two guys," head coach Dabo Swinney said on Wednesday.

When asked what's impressed him enough to make Sellars the first outside pass-catcher off the bench in just his first year, Swinney said it comes down to how quickly he's picked up things over the past few months, as well as how advanced he already is from a technical and fundamental standpoint.

"I mean, he just really kind of picked it up quick in the spring," he replied. "Of the three freshmen, I mean, he just grabbed onto it quicker."

"[Gordon] is just big," Swinney later continued. "He's strong, and again, he's just technically and fundamentally really advanced for a young guy, and he just really performed well all through spring, summer and fall camp."

For Burroughs, on the other hand, it's been almost the polar opposite, as he's logged zero pass-catching snaps through the first two weeks due to him not being at the same level physically and mentally.

It may come as a surprise for the highest-rated signee in the 2026 class, but things are looking up, with Swinney saying the freshman had a good week in practice.

"Naeem kind of started coming on a little bit towards the end of spring," he explained. "And Naeem's actually had a good week this week."

Swinney finished off his spiel by speaking about Salmin, who has yet to appear in a game after entering Clemson as a consensus four-star. Similar to Burroughs, the game just hasn't "come as easy for him."

However, he noted how physically and athletically gifted Salmin is, a trait that heavily shows in his track background.

"And then Connor, it just didn't come as easy for him, you know, from just assignments and all that stuff," Swinney finished. "Athletically, physically, all that stuff, he's very gifted but just not in a position yet mentally to compete like he needs to."

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