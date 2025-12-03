Clemson Officially Signs Highest-Rated Offensive Commit

As National Signing Day is in full swing, the Clemson Tigers have inked an official commitment from their highest-rated offensive commit.

During a ceremony held at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, four star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs signed his letter of intent to Clemson.

Clemson's top recruit for the 2026 class, Naeem Burroughs, officially signed this morning at 7:12 AM! 🎉🏈@ThaDr3am__ pic.twitter.com/U64BchZQ1V — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) December 3, 2025

Burroughs committed to Clemson back in March, and took his official visit just a couple of months later in May.

According to 247Sports composite ratings, Burroughs is the eighth-best receiver prospect in the country, the fifth-best player in the state and the 61st-best overall player in the country.

Besides Clemson, the Jacksonville native was also heavily recruited by big-name programs like Ohio State, Alabama and Florida, but his only official visit was to Clemson.

Last January, Burroughs was part of the first batch of juniors to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game, where he scored a touchdown and was voted as the game's top performer by High School on SI.

In a scouting report released by 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, he complimented Burrough’s top-end speed and ability to make magic happen after the catch.

“Thrilling inside receiver that can not only take the top of a defense with his deep speed, but also turn quick targets into touchdowns with his creativity and gear-shifting juice,” Ivins said. “Tracks the football well and has showcased the ability to make acrobatic grabs in traffic.”

During his senior season at The Bolles School, Burroughs has hauled in 47 passes for 1,107 yards and 15 touchdowns while also averaging 27.6 yards per punt return, with his longest return of the year going for 86 yards. He’s also contributed on the defensive end, adding an interception and five pass breakups to go along with 15 tackles.

Clemson’s upperclassman-heavy receiver room offers no guarantee for immediate playing time, but Ivins explained that the 5-foot-11 and 175 pound speedster could also make an early impact on special teams.

“He could offer some value in the return game with his vision and likely to get a look as a gunner,” Ivins said.

Through four high school seasons, he has totaled 163 catches, 3,614 receiving yards and 49 receiving touchdowns to go along with 649 kick return yards and 301 punt return yards.

Burroughs joins fellow four stars Connor Salmin and Gordon Sellars as the Tigers’ trio of wide receiver commits for the class of 2026, and is one of ten offensive players expected to join the program.

