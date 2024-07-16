Dabo Swinney Fires Back at Clemson Doubters During Opening Press Conference
There has been a lot of discussion about the state of Clemson football heading into this upcoming season. They were one of the most disappointing teams last year when they finished 9-4, failing to win 10-plus games under Dabo Swinney for the first time since 2010.
Many people are taking shots at the two-time national champion head coach for failing to adapt to this new era of the transfer portal and NIL.
While other top teams around the country are supplementing some weaknesses on their roster with transfers, Clemson refuses to pursue them. The Tigers have also taken a step back in recruiting, something they can't afford when not utilizing the portal. Analysts have pointed to Swinney not being progressive with NIL as the reason they have faltered.
Maybe the doubters are right.
After all, Clemson failed to make the College Football Playoff the last three years and have only made the ACC Championship Game once during this same time.
But Swinney was ready to fire back at those critics on July 16 during his inaguaral 2024 press conference.
"These last three years in this so-called terrible era of Clemson Football, we've been good, but not great. When we have been great, we have been elite in our execution to win. To be great, we have to win the close games," he said.
He's right.
Everyone is piling on that the Tigers have been awful, but the reality is they have an overall record of 30-10 and are 18-6 in conference play. They also have an ACC Championship title, something multiple "top programs" around the country would love to have during this time span.
Has Clemson been an elite team like they have been in the past?
No. But that doesn't mean they have been bad like many have been trying to suggest.
Swinney and the Tigers are going to be motivated coming into the upcoming season, eager to prove many of the doubters wrong as they chase ACC supremacy again.