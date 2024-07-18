Dabo Swinney Gets Honest About Clemson Tigers' Matchup with Georgia
The Clemson Tigers are gearing up for the start of the 2024 college football season and are looking to get back into National Championship contention.
Over the last three years, Clemson has fallen short of the expectations they set for themselves and the fans have had. They have fallen apart from the team that was a yearly contender with Trevor Lawrence and that group.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the Tigers are going to need a big season from quarterback Cade Klubnik. If he can step up and play to his potential, Clemson will have a legitimate chance to compete. However, if he continues the struggles he has had thus far in his career, the Tigers will be facing an uphill battle.
Right off the bat, Clemson will be faced with an insanely tough test. They will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in their first game of the season.
Keeping that in mind, Swinney spoke out about the upcoming matchup and provided his honest opinion about the game.
“This is just a situation where you have to be playoff ready. Game 1, play one. It is what it is, but it is exciting. It is a great opportunity for both teams. This is big-time football game right out of the gate with two really, really good programs.”
Fans will have a pretty good idea of what the Tigers are going to be capable of in Week 1. One game doesn't show the entire story of a season, but Clemson has a chance to make a huge statement that they're back.
With a win, they would set themselves up for a very legitimate chance of playing themselves into the College Football Playoff.
Swinney continued forward, talking about the importance of the game, but also reminding fans that even winning the game won't decide the season.
“If you win it, it does not tell you much either. You still have to go win the next game. Honestly, that is the way it is. I just do not look at it that way. It is a huge game. This is the best team in the country, to me, in the last three years. I do not think there is any question about that, and we are coming right out of the gate playing a team like that, so yeah, you find out where you are in the moment for sure. But you can’t let that moment define the rest of the season, even if you win it.”
All of that being said, Clemson fans are just ready to get the season started. The Week 1 matchup against Georgia is going to be one of the most watched games in the nation and the implications for the winner and loser could be massive at the end of the year.
The Tigers are going to be prepared. Swinney won't allow it to be any other way. Hopefully, they can play up to their potential and give the Bulldogs a run for their money.