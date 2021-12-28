Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Swinney Not Concerned About Tigers Lack of Depth at WR
    Publish date:

    Swinney Not Concerned About Tigers Lack of Depth at WR

    Clemson Coach Announces Another Receiver will Miss Cheez-It Bowl
    Author:

    Ken Ruinard

    Clemson Coach Announces Another Receiver will Miss Cheez-It Bowl

    ORLANDO — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the 19th-ranked Tigers will be without wide receiver E.J. Williams when they play Iowa State in Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl.

    “Yeah, he’s in COVID protocol. Unfortunately, just when I thought we were getting a break,” Swinney said during Tuesday’s coaches press conference at the Rosen Inn in Orlando.

    Williams has already missed four games this year due to injury, including each of the last two games. He has suffered through hand and knee injures all season.

    The Tigers (9-3) had Beaux and Dacari Collins, along with Will Swinney, working with the first-team offense during Monday’s practice.

    Injuries have decimated the Clemson wide receiving corps all season. Swinney has already announced Justyn Ross (foot) will not play in the Cheez-it Bowl. Frank Ladson and Ajou Ajou have both announced they are transferring.

    Swinney said Joseph Ngata is expected to play in the game. The junior was dressed at practice on Monday. He has missed four games this season due to injury, including the last three.

    Former walk-on Will Brown will also be in the mix at receiver.

    “We’ve had seven scholarship receivers out the last two games, so we’re beyond that now,” Swinney said when asked if was concerned about the Tigers’ lack of depth at wide receiver. “We just roll with it. We’re experienced at not having guys. Really there is nothing you can do, but just get the get next guys ready. We’re excited about that.”

    Swinney also announced two other players will miss the bowl game due to COVID. He said of the three players, one was in protocol and two others have COVID. Swinney has been consistent the last two years of saying players who have COVID or are in protocol are just “in protocol.”

    Clemson and Iowa State are expected to kickoff from Camping World Stadium at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will be televised by ESPN. 

