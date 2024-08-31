Dabo Swinney Reveals He’s Had ‘Lots of Opportunities To Leave Clemson’
Dabo Swinney has been criticized over much of the past 24 months for various reasons. With his lack of additions in the transfer portal, many around the industry believe the game has passed him up.
Factor that in with Clemson's lack of success last season, and it makes sense why some have questioned Swinney.
However, how fair is that?
While he'll need to start utilizing the transfer portal in the future, it's tough to question him as a coach. He's a legend in the college football world for a reason, and one down year doesn't change that.
If Clemson doesn't want Swinney, nearly every other college in the country would. And it sounds like that's already the case.
According to Andrea Adelson of ESPN, Swinney said he's had plenty of opportunities to leave the university but doesn't plan on doing so because of the kids he has in the locker room.
"I've had lots of opportunities to leave Clemson, both for the NFL and college. Lots of opportunities, and you don't read about (that) because that's not how I operate," Swinney said. "I've got some of the best kids in America that have come to Clemson to play for me. That means a lot. A lot of people, they don't understand Clemson. Most of them have never been here, and they certainly don't know me. They may think they know me, but they don't know me. It's a really, really special place, a place I really love. We can win at the highest level."
Swinney and the Tigers have proven over the past decade that they can win at the highest level. Not only have they dominated the ACC in that span, but they've also found success at the national level.
Clemson also has plenty of players in the NFL, which is another reason why he's as highly regarded as he is.
It'll be interesting to see if Clemson and Swinney ever part ways, but it doesn't seem likely, given all he's done for this program and university. However, another down campaign or two could be the final straw.
It'd be a tough decision because of what he's accomplished, but as other coaches have found out, it's all about what they're doing for the school in the present.
Hopefully, Clemson will be a College Football Playoff team and have an opportunity to compete for another national championship.
If that's the case, expect the legend to be around for many more years.