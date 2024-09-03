Dabo Swinney Reveals Injury Update on Multiple Clemson Tigers Players
The Clemson Tigers will look to bounce back from a very disappointing Week 1 blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this coming weekend against Appalachian State.
Dabo Swinney and company were not pleased at all with the way they played for the entirety of the 60 minutes.
At halftime, Clemson was down just 6-0.
The second half was a total nightmare.
Looking ahead to this weekend's matchup, the Tigers have received some good news. They're in a good place from a health and injury perspective.
Swinney spoke out with a quick injury update for his team ahead of Week 2 action.
"The other thing that came from the game the other day is we went into it very healthy and we're coming out of it healthy. We're in a good spot as a team, so I'm excited about that aspect of it."
Obviously, the biggest concern was Clemson's inability to move and score the football offensively. When they were able to move the ball, they ended up shooting themselves in the foot.
Cade Klubnik was anything but impressive in his season debut. He completed 18 of his 29 pass attempts for 142 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.
It's way too early to form a complete opinion, but Klubnik didn't look any different than he did last year.
If that ends up being the case, the Tigers are going to have a very hard time getting back into contender status by competing for an ACC title and spot in the College Football Playoff.
Defensively, there were some major positives to take away from the game against Georgia when they only gave up six points in the first half.
In the second half, they fell apart, but no one can expect the defense to stay strong for an entire game when the offense can't do a single thing. Clemson should be proud of the defensive effort they put in against arguably the likely No. 1 NFL Draft pick in Carson Beck.
Hopefully, the Tigers will be able to come out this week and dominate Appalachian State. If they can do that, they'll be right back in the mix of things.
On the other hand, if they struggle or actually lose, there will be many more reasons for concern surrounding the Clemson football program.