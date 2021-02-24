Injury Report: Swinney Updates Clemson's Health Heading into Spring Practice

Clemson will be without K.J. Henry, Baylon Spector, Lannden Zanders and more Tigers this spring while others are dealing with limited work and COVID-19 protocols.

Prior to Clemson's first spring practice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney named a long list of Tigers who won't be participating this spring.

There's also an unknown list of players who weren't on the practice field Wednesday and won't be available this week because of COVID-19.

While the latter is unknown, Swinney did reveal that he'll be without several Tigers who have had offseason surgery. Here's a quick rundown of the players missing this spring:

Defensive end K.J. Henry

Linebacker Baylon Spector

Defenisve lineman Etinosa Reuben

Safety Lannden Zanders

Tight end Luke Price

Cornerback Jack McCall

Spector, Henry and Zanders all started for the Tigers in 2020. Swinney will also have starting offensive guard Matt Bockhorst and tight end Davis Allen on a limited basis in practice as they both had injuries cleaned up. Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart is going to miss at least half of the spring as he works back from surgery.

Swinney also announced Wednesday that defensive end Justin Foster has decided to end his football career.

The good news for Swinney is that receiver Justyn Ross is going to get some work this spring, although he hasn't been cleared in full. Ross, who missed all of last season after congenital fusion was discovered last summer, still can't have contact.

"We've got a good plan for him," Swinney said. "He's still got another big appointment coming up in March, but he will be practicing on a limited basis."

As for COVID testing and protocols, not much has changed since the end of last season. Swinney said several players have either tested positive or are out because of direct contact.

"Obviously, there's still a virus out there," Swinney said. "It's still a part of our world I think the worst thing for a bunch of young people is to not have the structure. We went seven months and just very, very minimal issues with the structure and the protocols and the motivation, you know from the, from the fear of missing out, not being able to play and so forth."

Now, Clemson is back to regular testing and using the motivation of practice to get players to make careful decisions in their spare time. Swinney hopes to have those players back by Monday and have everything under control in terms of COVID after the first week of practice.

The Tigers work out Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week.