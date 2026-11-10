Dabo Swinney Will See Familar Clemson Face on Georgia Tech Sideline in Saturday's Matchup

Clemson football has seen plenty of superstars go through the halls of the program facility under head coach Dabo Swinney. This weekend, the Tigers’ head coach will see one of them once again.

The catch? He’s now with a different ACC program, and he’s one of the most notable players they’ve had: wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Clemson’s opponent this week, Georgia Tech, recently cleaned house with a plethora of its coaching staff, including its wide receivers coach, Jafar Williams. Due to the departure, the Yellow Jackets promoted Hopkins, who was the assistant wide receivers coach in his first season on staff in 2026.

While both Swinney and Hopkins share a close-knit relationship, the Tigers will now see him orchestrate their opposing passing attack, which has been a strength of Clemson’s with its elite secondary.

“I’m excited for him, if this is what he wants to do,” Swinney said. “I know he’s working on trying to graduate and finish up school at some point, so I’ll be excited about that too when he gets that done.”

When Hopkins was at Clemson from 2010-12, he wasn’t focused on what he was doing after he was done playing football, simply getting better on the field each day to leave the program with broken records after his junior season. The Central native was first in school history in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and 100-yard games for the Tigers, eventually going to the Houston Texans in the 2012 NFL Draft with a first-round selection.

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Swinney thinks that, as his career began to come to a close, there could’ve been an idea to remain in the game of football, just on the sidelines.

“He never really expressed that to me, but maybe that’s something; as his career was winding down, he started to maybe have a little interest in staying a part of the game,” he said. “I mean, he’s done a lot of things.”

From being a business owner to dabbling in real estate, Hopkins’s next adventure has taken him to Atlanta, working for a Georgia Tech team that has seen better years under head coach Brent Key with a 2-7 record. That could change on Saturday, playing a Clemson team that is looking to remain in the hunt for an ACC Championship at the beginning of November.

It’s not just the athleticism that made Hopkins stand out over the course of his All-Pro and All-American career, though. Swinney called him an intelligent player, using those smarts to help lead a hungry Georgia Tech wide receiver room.

“I think that’s probably just something. . . he’s played for a long, long time, and what, he played 12 years or so,” he said. “Long time, and I think that’s one of the things that I think made him a great player is he was a very smart player.”

Regardless of what Hopkins does on Saturday, or with the rest of his career with the Ramblin’ Wreck, Swinney has belief that he will be successful in this role at whatever stop he ends up at.

“If he wants to coach, he’ll be a great one,” he said. ‘There’s no doubt about it.”

Clemson will kick off against Georgia Tech at 12:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the CW Network.