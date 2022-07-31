Henry Loves the Standard That Clemson Has Built

CHARLOTTE—The Clemson Tigers' magical run of playoff appearances came to an end at six following the 2021 season, however just because they didn't make the playoffs did not mean the season was a waste.

In fact, the Tigers continued a streak of 10-win games in 2022, despite only four offensive or defensive players starting every game and despite the Tigers ending the season with an incredible 30 scholarship players unavailable.

However, for the Tigers, they understand that just winning 10 games has become not enough of an accomplishment—and they love that fact.

"That's awesome. I love that, honestly," defensive end K.J. Henry said. "Like Coach Swinney said, we were about to help him pack. He was about to get fired for only winning ten games last year, but like I've been saying all day, it's been awesome that that's the standard we have for this program, that all the success we've had over the years has come to a point that now if we win ten games, that's unacceptable. I don't want that to change.

"I love what we were able to do last season with so much adversity that hit, and every game is important. Especially the last game of the season playing for a bowl. No matter what it is, it's another one we get to hang up and say that we're victorious in, and we took that very seriously. We were glad to get the win in the Cheez-It Bowl."

