Skip to main content
Henry Loves the Standard That Clemson Has Built

Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network

Henry Loves the Standard That Clemson Has Built

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

CHARLOTTE—The Clemson Tigers' magical run of playoff appearances came to an end at six following the 2021 season, however just because they didn't make the playoffs did not mean the season was a waste.

In fact, the Tigers continued a streak of 10-win games in 2022, despite only four offensive or defensive players starting every game and despite the Tigers ending the season with an incredible 30 scholarship players unavailable.

However, for the Tigers, they understand that just winning 10 games has become not enough of an accomplishment—and they love that fact.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

RobBillings
Play

Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2023 S Rob Billings

Clemson has added another piece to its 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of S Rob Billings.

2 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Play

All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

Each week All Clemson tackles your recruiting questions.

5 hours ago
Kyle Richardson
Play

Richardson Believes He Has 'Four Guys That Can Play'

Following his promotion prior to the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, Kyle Richardson now has purview of Clemson’s tight ends as Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach. His 2022 group will feature one of the offense’s most respected veteran leaders and two young talents who are primed for larger roles after ascending the depth chart in 2021.

7 hours ago

"That's awesome. I love that, honestly," defensive end K.J. Henry said. "Like Coach Swinney said, we were about to help him pack. He was about to get fired for only winning ten games last year, but like I've been saying all day, it's been awesome that that's the standard we have for this program, that all the success we've had over the years has come to a point that now if we win ten games, that's unacceptable. I don't want that to change.

"I love what we were able to do last season with so much adversity that hit, and every game is important. Especially the last game of the season playing for a bowl. No matter what it is, it's another one we get to hang up and say that we're victorious in, and we took that very seriously. We were glad to get the win in the Cheez-It Bowl."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today! 

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

RobBillings
Recruiting

Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2023 S Rob Billings

By JP Priester2 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

By JP Priester5 hours ago
Kyle Richardson
Football

Richardson Believes He Has 'Four Guys That Can Play'

By Zach Lentz and CU Athletic Communications7 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

First Summer Official Visit Weekend Was 'Awesome' for Dabo Swinney and Clemson

By JP Priester22 hours ago
Memorial Stadium
Football

Clemson Star named to Steelers' Hall of Honors Class of 2022

By Will Vandervort22 hours ago
USATSI_17155631_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Linebackers' Knowledge Level Isn't a Concern for Dabo Swinney

By Brad SenkiwJul 30, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Kyle Richardson
Recruiting

Clemson TE Coach Kyle Richardson Adjusting to Life On Road As Recruiter

By JP PriesterJul 29, 2022 7:00 PM EDT
Jake Briningstool
Football

Briningstool 'Has Got a Chance to Be Pretty Special'

By Zach LentzJul 29, 2022 12:00 PM EDT