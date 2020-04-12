Death Valley Debates: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson Win Total

Welcome to the first episode of “Death Valley Debates,” where Zach Lentz and Brad Senkiw tackle the hottest topics involving Clemson athletics.

In a quick, fast-paced conversation, the AllClemson.com publisher and deputy editor, respectively, ask two questions, hash it out and tell each other who's wrong.

In this inaugural edition, they dive into a debate on Trevor Lawrence: Should the Clemson quarterback be the face of a name, image and likeness movement that would challenge the NCAA? Why would the rising junior take on such a challenge? What kind of message does it send to a team if a quarterback puts something like this over his own team?

The duo also covers the Tigers’ season win total: Would you go over or under 11.5 wins? Can Clemson run the regular-season table for the third-consecutive season? If not, who is going to be their biggest challenger? Was Vegas built on sure things?

Check back later this week for another edition of “Death Valley Debates” and thanks for watching.