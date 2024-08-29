Defensive Players to Watch as Clemson Tigers Get Ready for Georgia Bulldogs
Sometimes it’s defense that makes all the difference in games between two nationally-ranked teams.
That could certainly be the case on Saturday in Atlanta, as the No. 14 Clemson Tigers face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedez-Benz Stadium at noon eastern.
Defense is, of course, Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s expertise, as he was one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the country when he worked for Nick Saban at Alabama. It took his alma mater to lure him into the head-coaching ranks.
Staying on defense made sense for Smart. He played defensive back at Georgia. Swinney was a walk-on wide receiver at Alabama and his entire assistant coaching career was on that side of the ball, too. Wes Goodwin, one of Swinney’s long-time assistants, runs the Tigers’ defense.
Which unit will help their team win? It could be a matter of one or two plays that makes the difference.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
LB Barrett Carter
Coaches don’t throw around compliments lightly, especially the one Swinney pays Carter.
He has called Carter “one of the best pure football players I’ve had in 20 years.”
To little surprise, he is coming off a 2023 All-ACC selection and has 170 career tackles, with 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 15 pass-breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was also an All-American in 2022.
With Jeremiah Trotter Jr. now in the NFL, Carter figures to be the star.
S R.J Mickens
Mickens will be one of the most experienced defenders on the field on Saturday, as he returns his fifth year of college football.
Last season he had 50 tackles, including four for loss last season. He was a 2022 Third-Team All-ACC pick by Phil Steele after he had 55 tackles and a team-high three interceptions.
This guy is going to patrol the field all day and do whatever he can to wreak havoc on Georgia’s offense, especially its passing game.
DE T.J. Parker
One could slot the other young edge rusher, Peter Woods, here. The pair could be interchangeable, in terms of their impact this season.
Last season he burst on the scene and was named a freshman All-American after he finished with 41 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, with 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He only started three of Clemson’s 13 games, but he made a big impact.
His 12.5 tackles for loss broke Clemson’s true freshman record (12.0 by Myles Murphy in 2020) and tied for the national lead among freshmen. The Top 50 recruit from last year’s class didn’t just meet expectations. He exceeded them.
Georgia
DL Nazir Stackhouse
Stackhouse could have turned pro after last season. But, he opted to remain a Bulldog for one more season and the senior from Stone Mountain, Ga., wants to add a third national championship ring to his career.
He paves the way for the linebackers and the defensive backs to make tackles. But opposing coaches know what he can do. He was selected to the All-SEC Second Team last year after he started every game and made 24 tackles.
No, he doesn’t make many tackles. But he sets the tone up front.
DB Malaki Starks
Starks played the end of last season with a shoulder injury, including the bowl game against Florida State. After offseason surgery he should be ready to go for Saturday’s game, as he spoke to the media in the ramp-up for the game.
In spite of the injury, he was a consensus first-team All-American (eight different outlets picked him that way) as he had 52 tackles, including 31 solo stops with three interceptions and seven pass breakups. That came after he was a freshman All-American in 2022.
So, yeah, Clemson needs to know where he is at all times.
DL Mykel Williams
Like Starks, he was a freshman All-American in 2022 and won a national title ring. Last season he was an All-SEC Second Team selection by the coaches after he played in 13 games and finished with 18 tackles, including 11 solo stops. He had a team-leading 4.5 sacks and had 6.5 tackles for a loss.
Some publications list him as a linebacker, but Georgia has him as a defensive lineman. He played the edge in a three-man front and the Bulldogs will count on him to get to the quarterback even more this season.