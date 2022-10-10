Skip to main content
Depth Chart Diagnosis: Clemson Defense Looks Loaded for FSU Game

Jason Priester All Clemson

Xavier Thomas, Bryan Bresee, Sheridan Jones and others pop up on No. 4 Clemson's depth chart for Saturday night's game at Florida State.
No. 4 Clemson released its weekly depth chart for Saturday night's Florida State game on Monday afternoon and the defensive side of the ball is as loaded as it's been in a long time. 

Dabo Swinney was optimistic Sunday night that the Tigers would be as healthy as they've been in a long time for the 7;30 p.m. road game against the Seminoles. 

The depth chart gives reason for that hope, but nothing concerning Saturday's availability has been made official by the head coach, who will address the media Tuesday morning. 

Here's a breakdown of this week's personnel:

  • Senior Xavier Thomas, who made his emphatic season debut against Boston College, is listed as "or" with KJ Henry at one defensive end spot. 
  • Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is back on the depth chart after missing the last two games because of a kidney infection. Bresee is listed as "or" starter with Ruke Orhorhoro, who has played well in Bresee's absence. 
  • Sheridan Jones is listed at one of the cornerback spots with Andrew Mukuba as the "or." Jones hasn't played since leaving the Louisiana Tech game with an injury. 
  • Mukuba is also at "or" with Nate Wiggins at the other cornerback spot and as the starting strong safety. 
  • Tyler Venables, who missed last week after suffering a concussion during a moped accident, is listed as an "or" at starting free safety. 
  • There are only two running backs listed on this week's depth chart. Kobe Pace, who was splitting time with Phil Mafah behind starter Will Shipley, suffered a high ankle sprain that will keep him out for several weeks. Domonique Thomas and Keith Adams Jr. are available if needed but aren't listed on the depth chart this week. 
  • At punt returner, Will Taylor and Antonio Williams are both listed with an "or." Taylor was pulled from the BC game in favor of Williams after a muffed punt in the second half. 
clemson-fsu depth chart

