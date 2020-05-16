Deshaun Watson NFL Player-of-the-Year?

Former Clemson quarterback and current Houston Texan signal-caller Deshaun Watson has made waves this offseason, as he spent time on Twitter stating his displeasure for the trading of fellow Tiger alum DeAndre Hopkins, to sending cryptic tweets — his offseason has been anything but calm.

On First Take, Stephen A. Smith suggested that Watson should demand a trade from Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien.

"If I'm Deshaun Watson, I'd go into Bill O'Brien's office, and I'd ask to be traded," Smith said. "I don't think this man knows what he's doing as an executive, or he allowed his personal feelings to usurp whatever football knowledge we believe him to have. That's what I would ask if I was Deshaun Watson."

However, his less than quiet offseason has not stopped anyone from taking notice of his unbelievable talent, as BetOnline. Ag has the Texans signal-caller with the seventh-best preseason odd to land the Most Valuable Player of the league. Watson's current odds are tied with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who the Texans defeated in the Wildcard round of the 2019 playoff in an overtime victory.

In 2019, Watson completed 314-for-463 passing (67.8 percent) for 3,668 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 100.4 passer rating this season. He is the first player in NFL history to record consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns (2018-19) and tied Steve Young (1994, 1998) for the most such seasons in NFL history.

Watson owns five games with over 250 passing yards and 40 rushing yards this season, which leads the NFL and ties Randall Cunningham (five in 1988) for the most in a season in NFL history. Watson also has seven rushing touchdowns in 2019, which is a single-season franchise record for a quarterback, and five games with three-or-more touchdown passes this season, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL in 2019.

His prolific collegiate career, combined with his red-hot start to his NFL career, earned him a spot on a prestigious list of the "Top 5 Transcendent QB Talents," as listed by former NFL return specialist and current analyst for the NFL Network Bucky Brooks.



Brooks' top five quarterbacks were released on Twitter as follows: "1. Patrick Mahomes, KC 2. Russell Wilson, Seattle 3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay 4. DeShaun [sic] Watson, Houston 5. Matt Stafford, Detroit."

Early Odds for NFL MVP

Patrick Mahomes +500

Lamar Jackson +750

Russell Wilson +1000

Kyler Murray +1200

Tom Brady +1200

Dak Prescott +1400

Aaron Rodgers +2200

Carson Wentz +2200

Drew Brees +2200

Deshaun Watson +2500

Josh Allen (QB) +2500

Christian McCaffrey +2800

Baker Mayfield +3300

Matt Ryan +3300