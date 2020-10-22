SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Deshaun Watson Shuts Down Trade Rumors

Christopher Hall

Houston made some a few major adjustments to its roster this offseason and speculation grew this week of additional trades forthcoming. However, those rumors of more roster changes centered around receivers Kenny Stills, Will Fuller, and Randall Cobb were silenced by Deshaun Watson on Wednesday. 

The Texans traded away DeAndre Hopkins over the summer letting go of not only their biggest offensive weapon not named Watson but also one of the best receivers in the league. 

With Romero Crennel now serving as head coach for the dismissed Bill O'Brien, Watson is just ready to keep moving forward with the franchise and making the most of a rough 1-5 start to the season. 

“Them boys ain’t getting traded,” Watson said during his Wednesday press conference. “That was something that we squashed at the end of practice. It wasn’t too big of a deal. I know a lot of people are probably thinking that Randall was saying he was getting traded. He’s not going anywhere. Nobody’s going anywhere. We’re going to stick with this team and keep pushing forward.”

The former Clemson quarterback who signed a mega-contract extension in September stated the team had a meeting on the practice field to address the trade rumors and get everyone on the same page. 

 “All that stuff is just kind of something that we wanted to squash because there was a lot of noise and people of course see it on social media. We just basically squashed it and letting everyone know to focus on ball and focus on this team.”

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Turnovers Helping Clemson Dominate Opponents

Behind Clemson's development on defense and opportunistic offense, nine takeaways have become a huge part of the No. 1 Tigers' success this season.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Wednesday Practice Notebook: Injury Update

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updates the health of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh in Wednesday's post-practice press conference.

Christopher Hall

LIVE: All Clemson Show: Week 5 Edition

Publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester tackle all things Clemson, ACC and national in the Week 5 episode of The ALL CLEMSON show.

Zach Lentz

2017 Loss Still Fuels Clemson's Powell

Clemson receiver Cornell Powell was part of the Clemson team that fell to Syracuse during the 2017 season. Since that loss, the Tigers have won 25 consecutive games against ACC programs.

Travis Boland

Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence: Two Peas in a Pod

Current Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and former Clemson quarterback, and current Houston Texans quarterback, have more in common than most people may think.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Key to Success is Simple: Develop Your Players

While Dabo Swinney admits there are exceptions to the rule, like Myles Murphy or Bryan Bresee–who enroll as ready-to-play athletes, Swinney will always take pride in the way his program develops these diamonds in the rough.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Greg McElroy: Lawrence Is Going to Take Home Heisman

On a recent episode of ESPN's morning show "Get Up," college football analyst Greg McElroy talked about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, calling his play so far in 2020 "truly amazing."

JP-Priester

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Admires Peyton Manning

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence grew up a Tennessee fan and like the way college and NFL legend Peyton Manning has carried himself as a star quarterback.

Brad Senkiw

SI All-American Candidate Ryan Linthicum Set to Enroll Early at Clemson

Ryan Linthicum, one of the top centers in the 2021 recruiting class and SI All-American candidate, announced Monday that he plans on enrolling early at Clemson.

JP-Priester

2021 RB Will Shipley Reportedly Set To Enroll Early at Clemson

SI All American candidate Will Shipley, one of Clemson's top committed prospects for the 2021 recruiting cycle, is reportedly set to enroll early in favor of playing his senior season in the spring

JP-Priester