Deshaun Watson Shuts Down Trade Rumors

Houston made some a few major adjustments to its roster this offseason and speculation grew this week of additional trades forthcoming. However, those rumors of more roster changes centered around receivers Kenny Stills, Will Fuller, and Randall Cobb were silenced by Deshaun Watson on Wednesday.

The Texans traded away DeAndre Hopkins over the summer letting go of not only their biggest offensive weapon not named Watson but also one of the best receivers in the league.

With Romero Crennel now serving as head coach for the dismissed Bill O'Brien, Watson is just ready to keep moving forward with the franchise and making the most of a rough 1-5 start to the season.

“Them boys ain’t getting traded,” Watson said during his Wednesday press conference. “That was something that we squashed at the end of practice. It wasn’t too big of a deal. I know a lot of people are probably thinking that Randall was saying he was getting traded. He’s not going anywhere. Nobody’s going anywhere. We’re going to stick with this team and keep pushing forward.”

The former Clemson quarterback who signed a mega-contract extension in September stated the team had a meeting on the practice field to address the trade rumors and get everyone on the same page.

“All that stuff is just kind of something that we wanted to squash because there was a lot of noise and people of course see it on social media. We just basically squashed it and letting everyone know to focus on ball and focus on this team.”