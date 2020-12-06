SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Deshaun Watson TD Run Pull Texans Even With Colts

JP-Priester

Deshaun Watson is off to a hot start against the Colts. 

After falling behind 7-0 early, the former Clemson quarterback led his team straight back down the field on the ensuing drive. 

First Watson connected with Keke Coutee on an amazing 64-yard reception, setting Houston up at the Colts 11-yard line.

Then Watson used his legs to tie the score at 7-7, scoring from 11-yards out. 

The Texans are without wide receiver Will Fuller V, who was suspended for six games this week for violating the NFL's policy on PED's. 

So far on the day Watson is 3-6 for 76 yards, with another 18 yards on the ground, including the touchdown. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dabo Swinney Says Clemson Receiver Justyn Ross Won't Be Available in 2 Weeks

Despite a report from ESPN/ABC announcer Chris Folwer during Saturday's broadcast, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said receiver Justyn Ross is not going to be cleared to play this season.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Updates Skalski, Other Injured Clemson Tigers After VT Win

Following a 45-10 win at Virginia Tech, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ran down a list of injured players, including James Skalski, Jake Venables, Andrew Booth Jr. and Frank Ladson Jr.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Pleased With Clinching Night in Blacksburg

Clemson defeated Virginia Tech 45-10 on Saturday and now prepares for an elite showdown with Notre Dame in the 2020 ACC Championship

Christopher Hall

4th-and-Short: Instant Reactions to Clemson's Big Win Over Virginia Tech

A look back at some of the highs and lows from Clemson's 45-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday night in Blacksburg.

JP-Priester

Second-Half Outburst Leads No. 3 Clemson Over Virginia Tech

No. 3 Clemson turned a close game in the first half into an easy rout in the second half with a 45-10 victory over the Hokies that clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Jake Venables Suffers Broken Arm, James Skalski Dealing With Soreness

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said to ESPN at halftime of the Virginia Tech game that sophomore linebacker Jake Venables suffered a broken arm during the first half.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Roster Update: As Expected, Tigers Without Ladson, Ngata, Zanders for VT Game

No. 3 Clemson will be without two key receivers and one starting safety, but another player to monitor is cornerback Derion Kendrick, who didn't play a week ago.

Brad Senkiw

Who is Clemson Favored Over in CFP's Top-4?

Clemson is favored over Notre Dame but not Alabama and Ohio State, according to BetOnline.ag.

Brad Senkiw

by

Wormred

Clemson at Virginia Tech: 5 Things to Watch For

Five storylines to follow as No. 3 Clemson heads up to Blacksburg for a Saturday night matchup with Virginia Tech.

JP-Priester

Kiper Says There is a Gap Between Lawrence and Fields

ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. says there is a gap between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields and that come next April it will be the Clemson quarterback that is drafted first.

JP-Priester