Deshaun Watson is off to a hot start against the Colts.

After falling behind 7-0 early, the former Clemson quarterback led his team straight back down the field on the ensuing drive.

First Watson connected with Keke Coutee on an amazing 64-yard reception, setting Houston up at the Colts 11-yard line.

Then Watson used his legs to tie the score at 7-7, scoring from 11-yards out.

The Texans are without wide receiver Will Fuller V, who was suspended for six games this week for violating the NFL's policy on PED's.

So far on the day Watson is 3-6 for 76 yards, with another 18 yards on the ground, including the touchdown.