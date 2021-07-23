Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballSoftballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Desire to be 'Best' Drew James Skalski to Clemson

Veteran linebacker James Skalski told the media at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte on Thursday that a desire to be the best is what drew him to the Clemson football program.
Author:

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- A lot of factors play into a high school prospect's decision regarding which college football program he ultimately decides to suits up for.

For veteran linebacker James Skalski, it basically came down to his love for the Clemson coaching staff. The product of Northgate High in Sharpsburg, Georgia told the media at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte that his relationships with head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables played a vital role in him becoming a Tiger.

"Swinney and then coach V," Skalski said. "My coach growing up was just like him, in your face yelling. So before I even knew the character Swinney possessed, I fell in love with Coach Venables."

Skalski said his desire to be the very best player he could be meant he wanted to play for the very best coaches and in his eyes, there was no better linebacker coach in the country than Venables.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

RGH29832
Play

Desire to be 'Best' Drew Skalski to Clemson

Veteran linebacker James Skalski told the media at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte on Thursday that a desire to be the best is what drew him to the Clemson football program.

USATSI_16438728

Bockhorst on SEC Defenses: 'We Put 44 on Alabama. ... Quote That One'

Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst spoke with ACC Kickoff media and bullishly gave his thoughts on SEC defenses.

USATSI_16438742_168387971_lowres

Getting to Know D.J.: 5 Things Learned about Uiagalelei at ACC Kickoff

In his first in-person, Zoom-less interview, Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei didn't disappoint as the young man let the media get to know him at ACC Kickoff.

"In my eyes, he was the best linebacker coach in the country, and I wanted to play for that," Skalski said. "To be my best I wanted to play for the best. And then you know, Swinney, being Swinney on top of that, you can't beat that. I couldn't say no to Clemson."

Skalski is now heading into his sixth season with the Tigers. Playing for Venables for such a long period of time has given the two the opportunity to develop a unique bond and Skalski said there is no one he respects more than his longtime position coach at Clemson.

"We've been working with each other for so long, I think we really understand each other," Skalski said. "He knows how to get the best out of me. He knows how to push my buttons, I know how to push his buttons. Man, I've just learned so much from him. I've gotten the most respect in the world for Brent Venables, that guy is so special to me."

More Clemson

RGH29832
Football

Desire to be 'Best' Drew Skalski to Clemson

USATSI_16438728
Football

Bockhorst on SEC Defenses: 'We Put 44 on Alabama. ... Quote That One'

USATSI_16438742_168387971_lowres
Football

Getting to Know D.J.: 5 Things Learned about Uiagalelei at ACC Kickoff

USATSI_12052575_168387971_lowres
Football

Todd Bates: Clemson's Been Proactive with Name, Image and Likeness

RGH29886
Football

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei on South's Priorities: Jesus, Football, Bojangles

RGH29542
Football

Swinney: 'Thankful That God is Still on the Throne'

USATSI_16437795
Football

BC HC Jeff Hafley on Clemson Loss: 'Still Pisses Me Off'

USATSI_16431491
Football

Eric Mac Lain Tabs Tar Heel the Top Signal-Caller in College Football