Did Barstool Sports Go Too Far Calling Clemson and Fans a 'Cult' in Viral Tweet?
Clemson Tigers fans are some of the most unique in all of college sports.
With a tradition and culture as storied as any other school and program in the entire diverse world of college sports, part of the fun of being a Tiger is partaking in everything that comes with it including historical conventions which go back to before numerous fans were born.
For Clemson, these traditions are a massive aspect of what make being an alum or even just a fan special.
But as is the case with just about everything in sports, not everyone is going to be a fan and everybody feels the need to have an opinion.
During a recent episode of the popular Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take, one of the hosts of the show — Dan "Big Cat" Katz — talked about some of the lore that comes with being a Tiger fan and how he thinks it verges on cult-like behavior.
"Clemson is also a cult that does not get credit for being a cult," Katz said when discussing schools including Texas A&M and Notre Dame. "They all wear their class rings...There's a rule on campus that you have to wear orange the Friday before a football game."
Katz would go on to reference the $2 bill tradition as well as the Thomas Green statue and its corresponding plaque which students are not allowed to read until they graduate, some of the most beloved parts of being a Clemson graduate along with the donning of class rings and orange on Fridays.
Perhaps someone should inform Mr. Katz that culture and tradition which lead to “cult” behavior is called being a sports fan, aka the sole reason he’s been able to make a living off sports fans listening to what he has to say.
Is Clemson unique and perhaps even a bit quirky? Of course it is.
But Tigers fans would not have it any other way, and frankly there's no reason why they should.
These quirks and oddities surrounding Clemson are what make it what it is, and that is an institution with practices, heritage and history that go back long before Katz or any other naysayer do.
So when someone talks about your program, team, or university in a negative light, just simply smile and nod with the knowledge that they did not have the pleasure of attending somewhere as special or distinct.