Clemson Tigers Run Away From Notre Dame in Key ACC Basketball Showdown
Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin scored a team-high 24 and pulled down nine rebounds as the Tigers defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 83-68 Wednesday evening at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Viktor Lahkin added 18 points and five total rebounds, together with five assists to aid the winners.
The Fighting Irish were paced by Markus Burton who had a game-high 30 points and added five assists.
As hot as Schieffelin was, Clemson's Chauncey Wiggins was just as cold. Wiggins was 0-for-5 from the floor and just two-for-two from the line. He also missed both 3-point attempts he had in the game.
"Chauncey had a tough night tonight. He could not make his shot and they rolled around the rim. I'd love to see him drive and get to the free throw line, but he hasn't done that very much in his life," Tigers' coach Brad Brownell said after the game. "I thought he settled for a bad shot, but that's development. He just has to play through it. He will be fine."
Brownell was especially pleased with his offense's performance. They rebounded from a six minute stretch where they could not buy a basket.
"Our offense tonight was really, really good," he said. "We had 23 or 24 assists tonight and I couldn't be happier for Ian to accomplish what he did tonight. You also want good things for Jake who was very good tonight coming off of our bench.
Brownell could not stop gushing over Schieffelin, who made his career mark by scoring his 1,000th point at Littlejohn.
"Ian is not your typical player. Guys like playing with him because he is fun and he plays when he is hurt," Brownell said. "He gives you all he can. Sometimes rehab is a better place for him than practice. He is one of those guys that is always committed and a team guy. Great guy to coach."
Schieffelin was 9-for-11 from the field and said he played well, but he was dwelling on the fact he only has one home game left. He said playing at Littlejohn will always hold a special place in his heart.
"It's basketball. Not every shot is going to go in, but a lot of mine did and I was lucky," Schieffelin said. "I only have one home game left, it will get a little emotional I am sure. We will see what happens when I come out for the last one."
The big senior said it was his time to give it his all and he was fortunate to put the ball in the net. He also spoke of his treatment he has been getting on his injured hip and how well it positions him for the banging which occurs in the middle.
"I decided to just do the dirty work and pick it up and it was my turn to make shots," Schieffelin said. "It's been tough getting treatment for four hours, but I am just glad I did not have to miss any games. This team has great chemistry. We have no problem passing up a good shot for a great shot. We play unselfish and we like to see others succeed."
Clemson will next play a road game on Saturday against the Virginia Cavaliers with a noon ET tip off.