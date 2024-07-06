Does Clemson Tigers LB Room Deserve High Position Group Ranking?
The Clemson Tigers linebacker room is considered one of the strengths of the team, but could it also be one of the best in the country?
As Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus searched for the top linebacker rooms in the country, they found that Clemson was once again the best there is.
"For the second straight year, Clemson has the best linebacker unit in the country. It starts with Barrett Carter, my No. 2 returning linebacker in college football," said Chadwick. "Wade Woodaz is another returning starter who was third among ACC linebackers with a 49.7 passer rating allowed in 2023. Kobe McCloud is expected to take over the starting spot vacated by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and earned a 75.4 PFF grade on 90 snaps last season."
Carter is the best returning linebacker in the country, so it makes sense that they would be considered the group.
In his three years, two years of starting, he has accrued 151 tackles with 21 for a loss and nine total sacks. In coverage, he's had three interceptions with 14 passes defensed.
He's expected to be one of the top linebackers in the upcoming draft, most people thought he would leave last year. Having a player of his caliber to lead your group for an unexpected season is a gift.
After Carter is Woodaz. In his first year as a major contributor, he had 28 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. He ran one of those picks back for a touchdown. The versatile weapon has even blocked a punt in coverage.
He's a great athlete that has been used both as a linebacker and defensive back. The junior will be one of the most fun players to watch in the country.
McCloud is entering his redshirt sophomore season and has never had a real chance to make a huge impact, mostly being a depth piece. He has 17 career tackles with 3.5 going for a loss.
If the name sounds familiar, it's because his brother is Tigers legend Ray-Ray McCloud.
The newest addition to the room is the highly-touted five-star freshman Sammy Brown. He was the No. 14 player in the country and second linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports.
His recruiting profile compared him to Myles Jack, meaning he should be an elite athlete from day one. He probably won't have a big role as a rookie but the future is bright.
Clemson has a nice combination of youth and experience. This group can live up to the hype easily, which would spell great things for the Tigers.