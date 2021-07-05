Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballSoftballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

E.J. Williams Growing Into Impact Player

After injuries gave Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams flashes of brilliance, year two is where he can fine-tune details and become an impact player.
Author:

2020 may remember Clemson's E.J. Williams the most for a miraculous catch in the ACC Championship game, but Williams himself has the ethic to leave the Tigers far from a one-catch wonder.

"I figured out that they don't really care about age and things like that," Williams said during spring practice.

"Notre Dame game last year, Frank (Ladson Jr.) got hurt mid-game," Williams said. "News came in, they told me at halftime I was going to play, I didn't even know I would get in that much, but the rest of the game I ended up playing, and it's all in trusting. If they believe you can do the work and you show that you're putting in the work on the field, they're going to give you those opportunities to capitalize."

Injuries aside, 'capitalize' is exactly what Williams did. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

EJ
Play

E.J. Williams Growing Into Impact Player

After injuries gave Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams flashes of brilliance, year two is where he can fine-tune details and become an impact player.

Ross
Play

Justyn Ross Relishing New Role for the Tigers

An entire season away from the football field has given Clemson's Justyn Ross an insight into leadership he may not have had before his bulging disc surgery.

Xavier Thomas
Play

Tiger Top 10 Defense: No. 4

The Clemson Tigers have so many playmakers on defense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

With just four receptions after halftime in Charlotte, Williams still hauled in 80 yards and a touchdown and now prepares for his sophomore year where injuries aren't set to provide him with the same level of playing time.

"It's never really about being a starter," Williams said. "It's just trying to better yourself; it's not always about football either. Just trying to be a better man, get a better aspect of life, really. Out here at Clemson, it's not just all about football work.

"(We're) out here having a lot of discussions, getting close with God it's just all a great atmosphere, and you just want to come out here and do the best you can and help the team in any aspect, in any way you can."

Williams' ACC Championship outing alone netted him 26.1% of his total yards on the season and half of his touchdowns, finishing the year with 306 yards and two touchdowns on an average of 12.8 yards per catch. Williams had also worked to move his weight to a goal of 205 pounds, likely hovering at his wanted playing weight when fall camp starts, as he was 202 in the spring.

"I love (Williams) focus, his purpose that he practices with," Swinney said. "We got a deep, talented group...I'm just really, really excited about that receiver room. The leadership we have there, just the overall playmaking ability."

More Clemson

EJ
Football

E.J. Williams Growing Into Impact Player

Ross
Football

Justyn Ross Relishing New Role for the Tigers

Xavier Thomas
Football

Tiger Top 10 Defense: No. 4

Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik at Elite 11 Finals
Recruiting

Cade Klubnik Earns MVP Honors at Elite 11 Finals

USATSI_15776661
Football

Tiger Top 10 Defense: No. 5

USATSI_15677419
Football

Tiger Top 10 Defense: No. 6

2022 WR Antonio Williams from Dutch Fork in AAAAA state championship game against T.L. Hannah
Recruiting

2022 Dutch Fork WR Patiently Waiting on Clemson Offer

2023 PG London Johnson
Recruiting

Elite Guard 'Surprised' by Clemson Offer, Thinks He'd be 'Great Fit' With Tigers