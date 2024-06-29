All Clemson

EA Sports High On Clemson Offense In Preseason Power Rankings

The Clemson Tigers found themselves among the highest-rated offenses in the new EA Sports College Football game debuting next month.

Matt Postins

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) warms up during Spring football practice
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) warms up during Spring football practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility at the Allen N. Reeves football complex in Clemson S.C. Monday, March 4, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
A video game can’t tell you much about an upcoming season, but Clemson Tigers fans probably enjoyed the rating their football team’s offense got earlier this week when EA Sports released College Football 25’s top offensive power rankings.

The game, which comes out next month, had Clemson at No. 10, with an overall rating of 87.

EA Sports had Georgia at No. 1 and Oregon at No. 2, even though both teams had the same rating at 94.

Clemson opens the 2024 season against Georgia on Aug. 31.

Alabama was No. 3 and Texas was No. 4, both of which had overall ratings of 91. The next five schools all had overall ratings of 89 — No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Miami (FL), No. 8 Colorado and No. 9 Missouri.

Clemson does not get a crack at Miami in real life this season.

Four other ACC members were in the Top 25 — No. 16 NC State with an 97 OVR, No. 20 SMU with an 85 OVR, No. 22 Florida State with an 83 OVR and No. 24 Virginia Tech with an 83 OVR.

Clemson faces NC State on Sept. 21, Florida State on Oct. 5 and Virginia Tech on Nov. 9. Clemson does not face SMU, which joins the ACC this season.

EA Sports said that its development team “examined hundreds of thousands of data points to arrive at our team power rankings. With help from our friends at Pro Football Focus (PFF), the team analyzed all 134 rosters, thousands of players, years’ worth of game film, and mountains of stats, ultimately arriving at our Team Power Rankings.”

Those rankings are also subject to change when EA makes updates, presumably during the season.

The Tigers expect their offense to be powered by quarterback Cade Klubnik, one of eight returning starters from a year ago when Clemson went 9-4. He threw for 2,844 yards last season, with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Clemson should also lean on wide receivers Tyler Brown, who led the Tigers with 52 receptions last season, and Troy Stellato, who caught 38 passes. Last year’s most productive running back, Phil Mafah, is also back after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards.

EA Sports Top 25 Offensive Preseason Power Rankings

1. Georgia - 94 OVR

2. Oregon - 94 OVR

3. Alabama - 91 OVR

4. Texas - 91 OVR

5. Ohio State - 89 OVR

6. LSU - 89 OVR

7. Miami - 89 OVR

8. Colorado - 89 OVR

9. Missouri - 89 OVR

10. Clemson - 87 OVR

11. Utah - 87 OVR

12. Penn State - 87 OVR

13. Ole Miss - 87 OVR

14. Kansas - 87 OVR

15. Arizona - 87 OVR

16. NC State - 87 OVR

17. Notre Dame - 85 OVR

18. Texas A&M - 85 OVR

19. Memphis - 85 OVR

20. SMU - 85 OVR

21. UCF - 85 OVR

22. Florida State - 83 OVR

23. Oklahoma - 83 OVR

24. Virginia Tech - 83 OVR

25. USC - 83 OVR

