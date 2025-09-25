Edge Recruit Decommits From Clemson Shortly After Breaking Unwritten Rule
After originally landing a commitment from one of the top pass rushers in the country back in June, the Clemson Tigers have now lost one of the key pieces of their 2027 recruiting class.
Four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn has told Rivals that he will be decommitting from Clemson.
Quinn committed to Clemson back in June, choosing the Tigers over schools like Ohio State, Texas and Miami.
According to 247Sports composite ratings, Quinn has earned an 89.33 out of 100 prospect ranking as the 35th-best edge in the country and the 42nd-best overall prospect in the state of Georgia..
Besides Clemson, Quinn has also been on official visits to Georgia, Texas and Georgia Tech. As of Sep. 25, the Tigers now only have one edge rusher (JR Hardrick) committed for the class of 2026.
Throughout his time at Greater Atlanta Christian, Quinn has racked up 53 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Quinn went on to transfer to powerhouse Buford High School for his senior season. Over the course of five games, he has totaled 26 tackles, two sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
In a scouting report released by ESPN’s Tom Luginbill, he praised Quinn’s athletic ability and explosion coming off the edge.
“Quinn is a raw but highly projectable edge rusher with the frame and athleticism to become a three-down player in a Power Four defense. His ability to bend the edge and convert speed to power is rare for a 230-pound prospect.”
As a two-way player for the majority of his high school career, Quinn now has had the opportunity to focus on developing his skills on the defensive side of the ball since transferring to Buford.
His commitment appeared to be in jeopardy last week, when Quinn broke the Tigers' head coach's unwritten rule stating that committed players should not take visits to other schools.
After Quinn took a visit to the University of Tennessee, Swinney addressed the matter during a press conference, explaining that he holds all recruits to that standard, including players who are committed to other schools.
“Yes, that is a policy,” Swinney said. “And I don’t bring committed kids in here either. I don’t do that. I don’t visit committed guys here.”
According to 247Sports, the Tigers currently have the 15th-best recruiting class in the country, and the third-best recruiting class in the ACC (behind Miami and Florida State). After Quinn’s decommitment, the Tigers now have eight pledges from defensive players in the class of 2026 and 20 commits overall.