What Clemson Edge Rusher Will Heldt Said During ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson edge rusher Will Heldt made waves as one of the Tigers’ most notable transfers in program history, and he delivered.

The Purdue transfer led the team in sacks and tackles for a loss coming off the edge last season, and he will be the main threat coming off the defensive line after the departure of NFL Draft picks T.J. Parker, Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart. He will now lead a new group that features plenty of transfers and players ready for the opportunity.

Here’s what Heldt had to say in uptown Charlotte on Thursday on stage during Clemson’s showcase, via ASAP Transcripts.

Q. Coach often talks about players who love the grind. How does that philosophy show up in your daily routine, especially coming off a big individual season?

WILL HELDT: Yeah, I think personally I'm really routine-based. I like to stay consistent in my routine, in my daily habits. I like to think that that amplifies in my leadership, and people can take that from me.

Yeah, that's just who I am.

Q. Tell us the difference between ACC and Big Ten Football since you've been there. And also, since you've been at Clemson, what's been the greatest thing outside of football you noticed about the culture and the atmosphere that's been cultivated there?

WILL HELDT: Yeah, I think as far as Big Ten to ACC, I think it's not all that different. At the end of the day, it's just football. It's Power 4 football. Everybody is big, everybody is strong, everybody is fast. It's fair to say that there's different body types that look different at different positions and maybe schematically things look different league to league, but pretty similar.

I think to answer your question, coming from up north in Indiana down south, I think the southern charm is real. It's nice to not have snow in October. But yeah, the community down south is different. People love college football. It's definitely college football country.

THE MODERATOR: There are a lot of great images of you laying out for a tackle. Your commitment to the game can be seen through the photos and through the clips. Where does this commitment come from?

WILL HELDT: Yeah, I think just the love of the game. Ever since I was a kid, all I wanted to do was go out and play football and play my heart out. I think that's just been instilled in me from my dad and my coaches growing up. Everything I do, I'm going to give my all in it, and so just playing my heart out.