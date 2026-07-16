Why Dabo Swinney Didn't Bring QB Christopher Vizzina to ACC Kickoff

There’s been a lot of debate surrounding why Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney didn’t bring quarterback Christopher Vizzina to ACC Kickoff this weekend, as 12 of 17 teams in the conference decided to bring their respective signal callers.

Instead, he opted to bring along senior tight end Olsen Patt-Henry, senior edge rusher Will Heldt and junior linebacker Sammy Brown.

Some have blown the situation out of proportion and assume that Swinney has no confidence in the projected starting quarterback, while others see it as something that’s not too big a deal.

In Swinney’s eyes, though, he feels that people should add more context to the situation rather than playing guessing games.

“I’ve always taken our seniors number one. That’s kind of where I start, and then I always let [them] pick somebody. So, Olsen is our senior that we chose, and he’s been a starter for us. And then Heldt [is] a senior, and they all wanted Sammy Brown, so it’s kind of how it goes.

“There were a couple of other names they threw out there, but yeah, I don’t really worry about all that stuff. Last year we got to take four, too. This year, they cut it to three.”

However, the wrap sheet doesn’t seem to add up, as Swinney brought former signal-caller Cade Klubnik to ACC Kickoff both as a sophomore (2023) and a junior (2024). Even before that, he brought D.J. Uiagalelei to the media day as a sophomore (2021) and junior (2022).

While yes, every other player alongside those two signal callers were actually seniors, the reasoning just doesn’t make sense because why would Swinney say he’s “always taken our seniors,” when that clearly hasn’t been what’s going on when it comes to Clemson quarterbacks.

The inconsistency doesn’t necessarily mean Swinney is hiding something about Vizzina’s standing, but it does leave room for even more speculation by fans and media. If seniority was truly the deciding factor, it’s fair to ask why it wasn’t the deciding factor the past five years.

The more likely explanation is simple, though.

Clemson’s quarterback situation this offseason hasn’t been as set in stone as Klubnik’s or Uiagalelei’s was heading into their respective ACC Kickoffs. While Vizzina was named the starter ahead of fall camp earlier this week, he’s started just one game for the Tigers across the past four years, and Swinney has been careful all offseason in keeping his cards close to his chest regarding the position.

Whatever the reasoning, the real answer will come out on the field. as Vizzina will potentially get his first real audition in the program’s season-opener against LSU on September 5, and how he performs will say a lot more about his standing than Swinney not bringing him to a preseason media event.