Elite Clemson Quarterback Predicted to Take Home Prestigious Award in 2025
The Clemson Tigers have been receiving a lot of buzz this offseason as one of the nation's top teams heading into 2025. Much of this hype has been driven by the man they have under center in senior quarterback Cade Klubnik.
After a breakout campaign in 2024, Klubnik's stock has risen dramatically, with almost every analyst predicting a dominant showing from the former five-star recruit in his final season as a Tiger. As such, he's been named to practically every major award watchlist for the upcoming season.
Among these awards is the coveted Davey O'Brien award, which is handed out annually to college football's best quarterback. Outside of the Heisman, it's the highest honor a signal caller can obtain at the collegiate level.
It's also an honor that CBS Sports analyst Will Backus has predicted Klubnik will eventually take home in 2025 in a recent article in which he laid out his picks for all the major award winners for the upcoming season.
"There's plenty of great quarterbacks to choose from in 2025, but Klubnik has some distinct advantages," Backus said. "He's more mobile than other veterans like LSU's Garrett Nussmeier -- adding another avenue of production. He's also more experienced than young guns like Texas' Arch Manning, Florida's DJ Lagway or South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers."
Klubnik has elite production and experience, but Backus also believes that the stellar supporting cast that Clemson has built around him will play a crucial role in his success this season as well.
"Klubnik also benefits from an excellent supporting class, highlighted by the ACC's top returning receiver in Antonio Williams," Backus continues. "It also seems like he's really clicking with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who can engineer an explosive passing attack."
It's hard to argue with Backus' reasoning here. On paper, Klubnik has all the tools needed to put together a season that could rival that of former Tigers greats like Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.
Everything is there for Klubnik to put together a truly special season, and if he can live up to the lofty expectations, he may end up bringing home more hardware than just the Davey O'Brien award.