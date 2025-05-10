Why Clemson Tigers Can Win National Championship This Upcoming Season
The Clemson Tigers are gearing up for a 2025 season that is going to be here before you know it, but things feel a little bit different this time around.
Of course, since Dabo Swinney started toppling Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide and winning national titles, you would have been hard pressed to find a single Clemson fan over the last couple of years who did not believe their Tigers could win it all.
With that being said, Clemson has not quite felt like Clemson in a little bit of time now.
Make no mistake, the reports of Swinney's and the program's demise have been completely exaggerated and at times, flat out ridiculous.
However, this is the cost of being a winning program in today's day and age of college football.
Have a down year and the critics come out. Have multiple down years and even your own fans -- whether right or wrong -- start to turn.
For as great as Saban was, perhaps the lasting impact he left on college football was unfair expectations on just about every other coach for the rest of time.
If you aren't claiming titles every other year, something must be wrong.
For Swinney however, while he's the first to admit his program has not reached the standard they are capable of since their last trip to the title game in 2019, he might be better equipped this season than he's been in a very long time.
For one, quarterback Cade Klubnik is entering his third season as a starter after finally starting to show some flashes of the kind of quarterback fans hoped he'd be last season.
Klubnik is another year wiser and another year better entering his final season in college football.
It's not just Klubnik though, it's the supporting cast around him. It's the fact that for what feels like the first time in years, the Tigers have a wide receiver room that can rival anyone's in the nation.
They have an experienced offensive line which is going to keep the signal caller on his feet and finding open receivers.
And none of that even accounts for a defense that is as star studded as anyone in the nation, with a new coordinator to lead them.
Swinney this offseason has gone against virtually every stubborn principle of his that has put Clemson behind the 8-ball.
From hiring from the outside to fill his staff and utilizing the portal, it appears he is as tired as anyone else of not winning championships.
This team, this season is as capable of doing just that maybe than anyone else in the country.
If things click the way they look like they're going to, this is going to be the most special Tigers team fans have seen in some time.