Greg McElroy Argues Lawrence's Absence Helps Heisman Chances

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence's chances at winning the Heisman have supposedly taken a hit over the past three weeks. Depending on who you listen to anyways. 

Clemson's starting quarterback was sidelined for the Tigers last two games due to a positive Covid test and when you factor in the team having last weekend off, Lawrence hasn't taken a snap in three weeks. Something most seem to suggest hurts his chances. 

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy has a different take though, suggesting that Lawrence's absence might actually help more than it hurts him when it comes to winning the sports most prestigious award.

“Wasn’t his Heisman candidacy actually strengthened by the fact he missed two games, and in those two games they lost to Notre Dame and had an absolute nail-biter against Boston College," McElroy speculated. "Shouldn’t that benefit your resume, because your absence was clearly felt? I think it should."

Heisman voters clearly have their work cut out for them this year. With the deadline for ballots being December 21, sample sizes are going to vary greatly. For example, even with Lawrence missing two games, he still could play in as many as ten games, while Ohio State's Justin Fields can play in no more than eight. 

The fact that some players will play in far fewer games than others is bound to be a point of contention. The voting process is subjective to begin with and McElroy says that the craziness of how the season is unfolding will only add to the difficulty that voters will be faced with when it comes time to fill out their ballots. 

"Also, how do we measure what Justin Fields has done in three games, against what Graham Mertz has done in two games, against what Mac Jones has done in six, against what Zach Wilson at BYU has done in eight? Everyone’s operating at a different playing field right now. That’s why I am relieved they pushed back the timetable on the award.”

