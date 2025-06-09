ESPN's Football Power Index Ranks Clemson Tigers Highly
ESPN ranks the Clemson Tigers as one of the top teams in college football heading into the 2025 season. According to ESPN's Neil Paine, the Tigers have the seventh-best odds to win the CFP National Championship with a 3.8% chance.
They rank just ahead of their ACC counterpart, Miami (3.2%). SMU is the third ACC team in the top 20 most likely teams with a 0.6% chance. Not too surprising that the ACC champion and the runnerup, which also made the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, are in the top-20 to start the season.
Clemson has also surged up the rankings on both sides of the ball. Their offense ranks No. 8 on ESPN's FPI, and increase of five spots, while their defense is up 14 spots to No. 15.
The Tigers are once again led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, who's entering his fourth season with the program. Last season, he completed 63.4% of his passes for a career-high 3,639 yards and a career-high 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions. A young wide receiver group consisting of Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore is back for another year and more experienced. All three had at least 650 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Jay Haynes could take on a bigger role at the running back position at some point this season. He tore his ACL during the ACC Championship Game and has been sidelined over the offseason. In the meantime, two incoming freshmen could seize the opportunity: four-star recruits Gideon Davidson and Marquise Henderson. Both are top-10 running back recruits in 247 sports recruiting rankings.
Clemson is projected to have one of the linebacker rooms in the country. Pro Football Focus ranked them in the top-10 at the position heading into 2025. Wade Woodaz is back to lead the staff after being tied for the most tackles on the staff last season. Sammy Brown is coming off a stellar freshman campaign with 80 total tackles and five sacks, both being the second most on the staff.