Greg McElroy: Lawrence Is Going to Take Home Heisman

The fact that no Clemson football player has ever won the Heisman Trophy is well-documented. However, after the hot start quarterback Trevor Lawrence has gotten off to, some are starting to believe that could change in December.

The junior quarterback is coming off a career day in Clemson's 73-7 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. Despite being taken out after just one series in the third quarter, Lawrence set personal highs with 404 passing yards and 5 touchdown passes.

Over the last several years, head coach Dabo Swinney always seems to have his teams peaking at just the right time. On a recent episode of ESPN's "Get Up," analyst Greg McElroy says if that is also the case for this season, and Lawrence and the Tigers keep improving every week, that ever-elusive Heisman Trophy just might finally find its way to Clemson this year.

“You only expect as Clemson always does they get better as the season goes along,” McElroy said. “If he gets better from where he is at right now, look out college football world. Trevor Lawrence is going to take home the Heisman and be very wealthy come next April.”

During his first two seasons at Clemson, there were whispers that the elite receivers Lawrence had at his disposal might have made him look a little better than he actually was. McElroy says that argument can no longer be made.

“The one thing you could push back against Trevor Lawrence was that he was surrounded by an All-Star cast of characters at wide receiver,” McElroy said. “Well, that is no longer the case. His best receiver in Tee Higgins is in the NFL and he also lost Justyn Ross before the season to an injury."

With Higgins now in the NFL and Ross out for the season, Amari Rodgers was the only returning starter at receiver for the Tigers in 2020. The coaches have had to turn to some of the younger, more inexperienced receivers to help fill that void.

Through the team's first five games it has been sophomore Frank Ladson Jr. who has mostly served as that vertical threat for Lawrence on the outside. While he has struggled with some drops, Ladson has made a number of plays for the Tigers this season, reeling in 15 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore Brannon Spector and freshman E.J. Williams have also stepped up at times and have started to show that they can be relied upon when their number is called.

While it has been more of a collective effort this season among the group of receivers, the results have stayed the same. McElroy says that is just one more example of why Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect the sport has seen in quite some time.

“He is having to rely on guys that maybe aren’t top billing," McElroy said. "He has only elevated his play even higher. He has left absolutely no doubt that he is the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. I think the way he brought the rest of the team up around him and his productivity and NFL level accuracy has been on full display. He has been truly amazing in the first few games of this season.”

