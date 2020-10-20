SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Greg McElroy: Lawrence Is Going to Take Home Heisman

JP-Priester

The fact that no Clemson football player has ever won the Heisman Trophy is well-documented. However, after the hot start quarterback Trevor Lawrence has gotten off to, some are starting to believe that could change in December. 

The junior quarterback is coming off a career day in Clemson's 73-7 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. Despite being taken out after just one series in the third quarter, Lawrence set personal highs with 404 passing yards and 5 touchdown passes.

Over the last several years, head coach Dabo Swinney always seems to have his teams peaking at just the right time. On a recent episode of ESPN's "Get Up," analyst Greg McElroy says if that is also the case for this season, and Lawrence and the Tigers keep improving every week, that ever-elusive Heisman Trophy just might finally find its way to Clemson this year.

“You only expect as Clemson always does they get better as the season goes along,” McElroy said. “If he gets better from where he is at right now, look out college football world. Trevor Lawrence is going to take home the Heisman and be very wealthy come next April.”

During his first two seasons at Clemson, there were whispers that the elite receivers Lawrence had at his disposal might have made him look a little better than he actually was. McElroy says that argument can no longer be made.

“The one thing you could push back against Trevor Lawrence was that he was surrounded by an All-Star cast of characters at wide receiver,” McElroy said. “Well, that is no longer the case. His best receiver in Tee Higgins is in the NFL and he also lost Justyn Ross before the season to an injury."

With Higgins now in the NFL and Ross out for the season, Amari Rodgers was the only returning starter at receiver for the Tigers in 2020. The coaches have had to turn to some of the younger, more inexperienced receivers to help fill that void. 

Through the team's first five games it has been sophomore Frank Ladson Jr. who has mostly served as that vertical threat for Lawrence on the outside. While he has struggled with some drops, Ladson has made a number of plays for the Tigers this season, reeling in 15 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns. 

Sophomore Brannon Spector and freshman E.J. Williams have also stepped up at times and have started to show that they can be relied upon when their number is called. 

While it has been more of a collective effort this season among the group of receivers, the results have stayed the same. McElroy says that is just one more example of why Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect the sport has seen in quite some time. 

“He is having to rely on guys that maybe aren’t top billing," McElroy said. "He has only elevated his play even higher. He has left absolutely no doubt that he is the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. I think the way he brought the rest of the team up around him and his productivity and NFL level accuracy has been on full display. He has been truly amazing in the first few games of this season.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Admires Peyton Manning

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence grew up a Tennessee fan and like the way college and NFL legend Peyton Manning has carried himself as a star quarterback.

Brad Senkiw

SI All-American Candidate Ryan Linthicum Set to Enroll Early at Clemson

Ryan Linthicum, one of the top centers in the 2021 recruiting class and SI All-American candidate, announced Monday that he plans on enrolling early at Clemson.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Key to Success is Simple: Develop Your Players

While Dabo Swinney admits there are exceptions to the rule, like Myles Murphy or Bryan Bresee–who enroll as ready-to-play athletes, Swinney will always take pride in the way his program develops these diamonds in the rough.

Zach Lentz

2021 RB Will Shipley Reportedly Set To Enroll Early at Clemson

SI All American candidate Will Shipley, one of Clemson's top committed prospects for the 2021 recruiting cycle, is reportedly set to enroll early in favor of playing his senior season in the spring

JP-Priester

Clemson's Tony Elliott Says QB Trevor Lawrence Makes Everyone Better

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the unselfishness and tireless work ethic of quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes everyone around him better.

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence, Amari Rodgers Named ACC Players of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

Zach Lentz

Monday Review: Clemson's Offense

The Clemson Tigers record-setting offense took their show on the road Saturday, in the Tigers' 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Zach Lentz

by

Morgan Thomas

Deshaun Watson: 'We've got to keep pushing forward'

Every loss hurts but Deshaun Watson says Sunday's overtime heartbreaker to Tennessee is a tough pill to swallow for the 1-5 Houston Texans

Christopher Hall

What We Learned From Clemson's Rout of Georgia Tech

From Trevor Lawrence's performance to Travis Etienne being limited to the team being on schedule, there was a lot to learn about No. 1 Clemson in its 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Swinney Updates Uiagalelei, Phommachanh Injuries After GT Win

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after Saturday's 73-7 win at Georgia Tech that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is "sore" while Taisun Phommachanh has a small break in his hand.

Brad Senkiw