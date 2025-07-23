ESPN Updates Clemson Recruiting Rankings, Including 'Red-Hot March'
The Clemson Tigers are coming off a College Football Playoff appearance and have national championship aspirations this year.
Head coach Dabo Swinney and his Clemson staff seem to be parlaying last season's success into the verge of breaking into the top 10 in recruiting rankings after a relatively quiet 2025 cycle.
Long-time ESPN recruiting analyst Craig Haubert released his updated team rankings for 2026, and he likes where the Tigers are headed, currently sitting at No. 13, second in the ACC behind No. 10 Miami.
"Their 2026 group is looking more promising, especially after a red-hot March in which Swinney landed eight verbals, including five ESPN 300 commits," Haubert wrote on ESPN.
"Much of the talent is currently concentrated on offense. Naeem Burroughs is a burner in the 100-meter dash who can take the top off a defense and has a high football IQ. Fellow receiver Connor Salmin is another big-play threat. With some new offensive weapons, the Tigers are making sure they have the time to get the ball downfield by loading up along the offensive line.
"Delaney, Carter Scruggs, Grant Wise, Adam Guthrie and Chancellor Barclay give the Tigers multiple ESPN 300 OLs to help reload a senior-heavy unit that is projected to lose multiple starters after 2025."
Keeping the pipeline full in the trenches is something offensive line coach Matt Luke emphasized last week at Clemson's media day.
"I think the biggest thing for us is just putting the work in and just trying to develop," Luke said last week. "You want to develop competition at every single position. That's the goal. Even the two older tackles, you want them to be pushed by the young guys.
"I just think that's huge, keep creating that competition, and I'm excited about it. I felt like we took a good first step last year, but now we've got to continue to build on that. Put the work in; that's what it's going to take."
While the bulk of Clemson's 21 commitments are skewed to the offensive side of the ball, Haubert likes what he sees in Dorman (S.C.) product Kentavion Anderson, the No. 11 safety in the country.
"Anderson is a key in-state pickup on the other side of the ball. With his frame (roughly 6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and range, he can be a versatile back-end defender for the Tigers," wrote Haubert.
Anderson is joined by four-star defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil of Clayton, N.C., and four-star safety Kaden Gebhardt of Lewis Center, Ohio as the Tigers' top rated prospects on defense.
ESPN isn't alone in admiring Clemson's class. 247Sports and Rivals, both using similar formulas to rank teams, have the Tigers at No. 12.